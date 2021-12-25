Uno dei più grandi pericoli a cui ogni utente andrò ed è costantemente sottoposto e senza alcun dubbio quello dei malwares, i piccoli problemi malevoli hanno visto un enorme diffusione investirli dal momento che gli Smartphone sono diventati uno strumento essenziale è profondamente integrato nella routine di tutti i giorni.

Ciò ha portato i device tascabili a far transitare nelle loro memorie dati di una certa importanza i quali fanno gola agli hackers di tutto il mondo, i quali dunque per appropriarsene hanno deciso di mettere in rete malwares di ogni tipo camuffati da piccole app alquanto banali definite per l’appunto droppers.

Queste app una volta installate assumono il controllo del device iniziando a copiare tutti i dati in esso contenuti per poi inviarli al loro creatore, recando dunque un danno alla privacy della vittima decisamente incalcolabile.

Le app più letali da tenere alla larga