Settembre è ormai giunto alla fine e come sempre vengono rilasciate le anticipazioni su ciò che potremo vedere su Netflix ad ottobre. Tante novità, film e serie tv esclusive da gustare sulla nostra piattaforma streaming preferita.

Netflix: ecco i titoli in arrivo

netflix
Film originali Netflix

  • 1 ottobre: FOREVER RICH – STORIA DI UN RAPPER
  • 1 ottobre: SWALLOW
  • 1 ottobre: THE GUILTY
  • 6 ottobre: C’E’ QUALCUNO IN CASA TUA
  • 8 ottobre: MIO FRATELLO, MIA SORELLA
  • 8 ottobre: RANCORE
  • 13 ottobre: DISTANZA DI SICUREZZA
  • 13 ottobre: OPERATION HYACINTH
  • 15 ottobre: IO, TU, LUI E LEI
  • 15 ottobre: LA BATTAGLIA DIMENTICATA
  • 15 ottobre: THE TRIP
  • 20 ottobre: 8 RUE DE L’HUMANITE
  • 20 ottobre: NIGHT TEETH
  • 27 ottobre: HYPNOTIC
  • 29 ottobre: ARMY OF THIEVES

Film

  • 1 ottobre: ANATOMY
  • 1 ottobre: L’ETA’ DELL’INNOCENZA
  • 1 ottobre: LOVE YOU TO DEATH
  • 1 ottobre: NIGHTMARE – DAL PROFONDO DELLA NOTTE
  • 1 ottobre: NIGHTMARE 5 – IL MITO
  • 1 ottobre: NUDI E FELICI
  • 2 ottobre: NON SI SCHERZA COL FUOCO
  • 6 ottobre: IL CARDELLINO
  • 6 ottobre: LES CARABINIERS
  • 6 ottobre: LA TORTURA DEL SILENZIO
  • 8 ottobre: ANGELIENA
  • 10 ottobre: IL SOGNO DI CRUMB
  • 10 ottobre: LA FAMIGLIA VAN PAEMEL
  • 10 ottobre: LEE & CINDY C
  • 10 ottobre: MIRA
  • 10 ottobre: PETER BELL 2
  • 10 ottobre: THE SACRAMENT
  • 10 ottobre: THE SEVENTH HEAVEN
  • 14 ottobre: SLASHERS
  • 15 ottobre: IL MONACO CHE SCESE DALLA MONTAGNA
  • 15 ottobre: KILLER UNDER THE BED
  • 15 ottobre: UNFAITHFUL – L’AMORE INFEDELE
  • 15 ottobre: SOLO MIA
  • 17 ottobre: EVERYBODY HAPPY
  • 20 ottobre: D.N.A. – DECISAMENTE NON ADATTI

Serie TV originali Netflix

  • 1 ottobre: MAID, Miniserie
  • 1 ottobre: GATTE PER MAGIA, Stagione 1
  • 4 ottobre: ON MY BLOCK, Stagione 4
  • 6 ottobre: LA VENDETTA DELLE JUANA, Stagione 1
  • 7 ottobre: IL CODICE DA UN MILIARDO DI DOLLARI, Miniserie
  • 7 ottobre: L’INGEGNO DELLO YAKUZA CASALINGO, Stagione 2, episodi a cadenza settimanale
  • 8 ottobre: ALTRO CHE CAFFÉ, Stagione 3
  • 8 ottobre: PRETTY SMART, Stagione 1
  • 9 ottobre: HOMETOWN CHA-CHA-CHA, Stagione 1, episodi a cadenza settimanale
  • 11 ottobre: IL CLUB DELLE BABYSITTER, Stagione 2
  • 14 ottobre: ANOTHER LIFE, Stagione 2
  • 15 ottobre: LITTLE THINGS, Stagione 4
  • 15 ottobre: MY NAME, Stagione 1
  • 15 ottobre: YOU, Stagione 3
  • 16 ottobre: MISFIT – FUORI POSTO: LA SERIE, Stagione 1
  • 22 ottobre: LOCKE & KEY, Stagione 2
  • 22 ottobre: MORE THAN BLUE: LA SERIE, Stagione 1
  • 22 ottobre: DYNASTY, Stagione 4
  • 27 ottobre: SINTONIA, Stagione 2
  • 28 ottobre: LUIS MIGUEL – LA SERIE, Stagione 3
  • 29 ottobre: IL TEMPO CHE TI DO, Stagione 1

Serie TV

  • 1 ottobre: OATS STUDIOS, Stagione 1
  • 1 ottobre: SEINFELD, Stagioni 1 – 9
  • 5 ottobre: REMEMBER YOU, Stagione 1
  • 23 ottobre: THE OFFICE, Stagione 1 – 9

Anime e Animazione

  • 1 ottobre: SWORD ART ONLINE, Stagione 4
  • 1 ottobre: THE PROMISED NEVERLAND, Stagione 2
  • 1 ottobre: THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: CURSED BY LIGHT
  • 3 ottobre: SCISSOR SEVEN, Stagione 3
  • 7 ottobre: LA VIA DEL GREMBIULE – LO YAKUZA CASALINGO, Stagione 2, episodi a cadenza settimanale
  • 8 ottobre: IL FILM POKEMON: I SEGRETI DELLA GIUNGLA
  • 8 ottobre: IN UNA NOTTE BUIA E SPAVENTOSA, Stagione 1
  • 9 ottobre: BLUE PERIOD, Stagione 1, episodi a cadenza settimanale
  • 12 ottobre: BRIGHT: SAMURAI SOUL
  • 12 ottobre: MIGHTY EXPRESS, Stagione 5
  • 13 ottobre: VIOLET EVERGARDEN: IL FILM
  • 15 ottobre: IL MONDO DI KARMA, Stagione 1
  • 15 ottobre: SHARKDOG: UN HALLOWEEN SQUALOSO
  • 19 ottobre: LA CASA DELLE BAMBOLE DI GABBY, Stagione 3
  • 21 ottobre: KOMI CAN’T COMMUNICATE, Stagione 1, episodi a cadenza settimanale
  • 22 ottobre: INSIDE JOB, Stagione 1
  • 22 ottobre: MAYA E I TRE GUERRIERI, Miniserie
  • 22 ottobre: ADVENTURE BEAST – DOMANDE E RISPOSTE SULLA NATURA, Stagione 1

Show e Stand-Up Comedy

  • 1 ottobre: DIANA: IL MUSICAL
  • 1 ottobre: PAIK’S SPIRIT, Stagione 1
  • 5 ottobre: IN FUGA DA UNDERTAKER
  • 6 ottobre: BAKING IMPOSSIBLE, Stagione 1
  • 6 ottobre: L’AMORE E’ CIECO: BRASILE, Stagione 1
  • 7 ottobre: SEXY BEASTS, Stagione 2
  • 14 ottobre: ONE NIGHT IN PARIS
  • 21 ottobre: SESSO, AMORE E GOOP, Stagione 1

Documentari

  • 1 ottobre: COLONIA DIGNIDAD: UNA SETTA TEDESCA IN CILE, Miniserie
  • 6 ottobre: IL LATO OSCURO DELLO SPORT, Stagione 1
  • 8 ottobre: HOUSE OF SECRETS: THE BURARI DEATHS, Miniserie
  • 10 ottobre: LA MAGIA DEL DIARIO DI ANNA FRANK
  • 12 ottobre: CONVERGENCE: IL CORAGGIO NELLA CRISI
  • 12 ottobre: DIETRO LE QUINTE DI MALINCHE: UN DOCUMENTARIO DI NACHO CANO
  • 12 ottobre: I FILM DELLA NOSTRA INFANZIA, Stagione 3
  • 20 ottobre: FOUND: RITROVATE
  • 21 ottobre: FLIP A COIN: ONE OK ROCK DOCUMENTARY
  • 29 ottobre: COLIN IN BIANCO E NERO, Miniserie