Settembre è ormai giunto alla fine e come sempre vengono rilasciate le anticipazioni su ciò che potremo vedere su Netflix ad ottobre. Tante novità, film e serie tv esclusive da gustare sulla nostra piattaforma streaming preferita.
Netflix: ecco i titoli in arrivo
Film originali Netflix
- 1 ottobre: FOREVER RICH – STORIA DI UN RAPPER
- 1 ottobre: SWALLOW
- 1 ottobre: THE GUILTY
- 6 ottobre: C’E’ QUALCUNO IN CASA TUA
- 8 ottobre: MIO FRATELLO, MIA SORELLA
- 8 ottobre: RANCORE
- 13 ottobre: DISTANZA DI SICUREZZA
- 13 ottobre: OPERATION HYACINTH
- 15 ottobre: IO, TU, LUI E LEI
- 15 ottobre: LA BATTAGLIA DIMENTICATA
- 15 ottobre: THE TRIP
- 20 ottobre: 8 RUE DE L’HUMANITE
- 20 ottobre: NIGHT TEETH
- 27 ottobre: HYPNOTIC
- 29 ottobre: ARMY OF THIEVES
Film
- 1 ottobre: ANATOMY
- 1 ottobre: L’ETA’ DELL’INNOCENZA
- 1 ottobre: LOVE YOU TO DEATH
- 1 ottobre: NIGHTMARE – DAL PROFONDO DELLA NOTTE
- 1 ottobre: NIGHTMARE 5 – IL MITO
- 1 ottobre: NUDI E FELICI
- 2 ottobre: NON SI SCHERZA COL FUOCO
- 6 ottobre: IL CARDELLINO
- 6 ottobre: LES CARABINIERS
- 6 ottobre: LA TORTURA DEL SILENZIO
- 8 ottobre: ANGELIENA
- 10 ottobre: IL SOGNO DI CRUMB
- 10 ottobre: LA FAMIGLIA VAN PAEMEL
- 10 ottobre: LEE & CINDY C
- 10 ottobre: MIRA
- 10 ottobre: PETER BELL 2
- 10 ottobre: THE SACRAMENT
- 10 ottobre: THE SEVENTH HEAVEN
- 14 ottobre: SLASHERS
- 15 ottobre: IL MONACO CHE SCESE DALLA MONTAGNA
- 15 ottobre: KILLER UNDER THE BED
- 15 ottobre: UNFAITHFUL – L’AMORE INFEDELE
- 15 ottobre: SOLO MIA
- 17 ottobre: EVERYBODY HAPPY
- 20 ottobre: D.N.A. – DECISAMENTE NON ADATTI
Serie TV originali Netflix
- 1 ottobre: MAID, Miniserie
- 1 ottobre: GATTE PER MAGIA, Stagione 1
- 4 ottobre: ON MY BLOCK, Stagione 4
- 6 ottobre: LA VENDETTA DELLE JUANA, Stagione 1
- 7 ottobre: IL CODICE DA UN MILIARDO DI DOLLARI, Miniserie
- 7 ottobre: L’INGEGNO DELLO YAKUZA CASALINGO, Stagione 2, episodi a cadenza settimanale
- 8 ottobre: ALTRO CHE CAFFÉ, Stagione 3
- 8 ottobre: PRETTY SMART, Stagione 1
- 9 ottobre: HOMETOWN CHA-CHA-CHA, Stagione 1, episodi a cadenza settimanale
- 11 ottobre: IL CLUB DELLE BABYSITTER, Stagione 2
- 14 ottobre: ANOTHER LIFE, Stagione 2
- 15 ottobre: LITTLE THINGS, Stagione 4
- 15 ottobre: MY NAME, Stagione 1
- 15 ottobre: YOU, Stagione 3
- 16 ottobre: MISFIT – FUORI POSTO: LA SERIE, Stagione 1
- 22 ottobre: LOCKE & KEY, Stagione 2
- 22 ottobre: MORE THAN BLUE: LA SERIE, Stagione 1
- 22 ottobre: DYNASTY, Stagione 4
- 27 ottobre: SINTONIA, Stagione 2
- 28 ottobre: LUIS MIGUEL – LA SERIE, Stagione 3
- 29 ottobre: IL TEMPO CHE TI DO, Stagione 1
Serie TV
- 1 ottobre: OATS STUDIOS, Stagione 1
- 1 ottobre: SEINFELD, Stagioni 1 – 9
- 5 ottobre: REMEMBER YOU, Stagione 1
- 23 ottobre: THE OFFICE, Stagione 1 – 9
Anime e Animazione
- 1 ottobre: SWORD ART ONLINE, Stagione 4
- 1 ottobre: THE PROMISED NEVERLAND, Stagione 2
- 1 ottobre: THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: CURSED BY LIGHT
- 3 ottobre: SCISSOR SEVEN, Stagione 3
- 7 ottobre: LA VIA DEL GREMBIULE – LO YAKUZA CASALINGO, Stagione 2, episodi a cadenza settimanale
- 8 ottobre: IL FILM POKEMON: I SEGRETI DELLA GIUNGLA
- 8 ottobre: IN UNA NOTTE BUIA E SPAVENTOSA, Stagione 1
- 9 ottobre: BLUE PERIOD, Stagione 1, episodi a cadenza settimanale
- 12 ottobre: BRIGHT: SAMURAI SOUL
- 12 ottobre: MIGHTY EXPRESS, Stagione 5
- 13 ottobre: VIOLET EVERGARDEN: IL FILM
- 15 ottobre: IL MONDO DI KARMA, Stagione 1
- 15 ottobre: SHARKDOG: UN HALLOWEEN SQUALOSO
- 19 ottobre: LA CASA DELLE BAMBOLE DI GABBY, Stagione 3
- 21 ottobre: KOMI CAN’T COMMUNICATE, Stagione 1, episodi a cadenza settimanale
- 22 ottobre: INSIDE JOB, Stagione 1
- 22 ottobre: MAYA E I TRE GUERRIERI, Miniserie
- 22 ottobre: ADVENTURE BEAST – DOMANDE E RISPOSTE SULLA NATURA, Stagione 1
Show e Stand-Up Comedy
- 1 ottobre: DIANA: IL MUSICAL
- 1 ottobre: PAIK’S SPIRIT, Stagione 1
- 5 ottobre: IN FUGA DA UNDERTAKER
- 6 ottobre: BAKING IMPOSSIBLE, Stagione 1
- 6 ottobre: L’AMORE E’ CIECO: BRASILE, Stagione 1
- 7 ottobre: SEXY BEASTS, Stagione 2
- 14 ottobre: ONE NIGHT IN PARIS
- 21 ottobre: SESSO, AMORE E GOOP, Stagione 1
Documentari
- 1 ottobre: COLONIA DIGNIDAD: UNA SETTA TEDESCA IN CILE, Miniserie
- 6 ottobre: IL LATO OSCURO DELLO SPORT, Stagione 1
- 8 ottobre: HOUSE OF SECRETS: THE BURARI DEATHS, Miniserie
- 10 ottobre: LA MAGIA DEL DIARIO DI ANNA FRANK
- 12 ottobre: CONVERGENCE: IL CORAGGIO NELLA CRISI
- 12 ottobre: DIETRO LE QUINTE DI MALINCHE: UN DOCUMENTARIO DI NACHO CANO
- 12 ottobre: I FILM DELLA NOSTRA INFANZIA, Stagione 3
- 20 ottobre: FOUND: RITROVATE
- 21 ottobre: FLIP A COIN: ONE OK ROCK DOCUMENTARY
- 29 ottobre: COLIN IN BIANCO E NERO, Miniserie