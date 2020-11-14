NETFLIX: addio a molte delle serie tv presenti sulla piattaforma

Netflix è, e rimarrà la nostra amica più fidata. Il motivo è semplice e lo sappiamo tutti: in un periodo tanto difficile questa ci ha permesso di viaggiare con la mente quando il corpo era “intrappolato” tra quattro mura. Durante la quarantena abbiamo avuto modo di vedere serie tv come Stranger Things, Lucifer, Elite, Suburra e tante altre ancora. Ad oggi invece possiamo vedere tra i nuovi arrivi:
- Iron Fist
- Daredevil
- The Good Cop 2
- Orange is the new black
- Luke Cage
- All About The Washingtons
- Fuller House
- Travelers
- Jessica Jones
- The Punisher
- Friends From College
- One Day At A Time
- Santa Clarita Diet
- The Ranch
- Chambers
- The Rain
- Tuca and Bertie
- Designated Survivor
- Trinkets
- 13 Reasons Why
- She’s Gotta Have It
- Grace and Frankie
- The OA
- No Good Nick
- Bojack Horseman
- Dear White People
- Dark
Ormai è però risaputo che ad ogni serie televisiva aggiunta, ne corrisponde una eliminata. Dunque quali saranno le opere cinematografiche che non rivedremo più su Netflix?
Netflix: addio ad alcuni titoli originali
Tra le svariate serie cancellate dalla piattaforma di streaming Netflix troviamo:
- AJ and the Queen 1
- Atypical 4
- Baby 3
- Better Call Saul 6
- Call My Agent 4
- Chambers 1
- Chiamatemi Anna 3
- Dare Me – Prova a sfidarmi 1
- Dark 3
- Daybreak 1
- Dear White People 4
- Designated Survivor 3
- Friends From College 2
- GLOW 4
- Grace and Frankie 7
- I Am Not Okay with This 1
- Jessica Jones 2
- Le Terrificanti avventure di Sabrina – Parte 4
- Lost in Space 3
- Lucifer 6
- Merry Happy Whatever 1
- Messiah 1
- Me You Her 5
- Nightflyers 1
- October Faction 1
- Ozark 4
- Ray Donovan 7
- Santa Clarita Diet 3
- She’s Gotta Have It 2
- Soundtrack 1
- Spinning Out 1
- Suburra 3
- The Crown 5
- The Kominsky Method 3
- The OA 2
- The Punisher 2
- The Ranch 4
- The Rain 3
- The Society 1
- Travelers 3
- Tredici 13 Reasons Why 4
- Trinkets 2
- Turn Up Charlie 1
- V – Wars 1