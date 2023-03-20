Le “app malware” (o “applicazioni malware”) sono applicazioni per dispositivi mobili (come smartphone o tablet) che sono state create con l’intenzione di danneggiare o compromettere il dispositivo o le informazioni dell’utente.

Queste applicazioni possono essere progettate per rubare informazioni personali o finanziarie dell’utente, monitorare le attività dell’utente senza il suo consenso, infettare il dispositivo con virus o altri tipi di malware, o persino prendere il controllo del dispositivo per scopi malevoli.

Le app malware spesso si presentano come applicazioni legittime, ma in realtà sono programmate per eseguire attività dannose nascoste o per fare cose diverse rispetto a ciò che l’utente si aspetta che facciano. Gli utenti dovrebbero prestare molta attenzione a ciò che scaricano sul proprio dispositivo e utilizzare solo fonti affidabili per le applicazioni, come il Google Play Store o l’App Store di Apple.

App malware che non dovete installare