Uno dei maggiori pericoli con cui ogni utente deve tirare i conti ogni giorno e che potrebbe aggredire il suo smartphone sono senza alcun dubbio i malwares, i piccoli software dannosi super diffusi nel web cercano infatti di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile nel tentativo di rubare loro dati sensibili come codici di accesso ai vari account personali o le chiavi per accedere ai conti correnti.

Per diffondersi questo tipo di software dannosi sfrutta come vettori delle banali app di servizi (ad esempio gli scanner QR) spacciate come legittime che però, non appena installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo, instaurano delle connessioni remote e iniziano a inviare la refurtiva facendo un upload costante di tutto ciò che riescono a rubare.

Onde evitare di incappare in questa tipologia di pericolo vi consigliamo vivamente di scaricare eseguibili solo da fonti certifcate.

App malware