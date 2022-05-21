Uno dei maggiori pericoli per ogni utente in possesso di uno smartphone Android sono certamente in malware, i piccoli software dannosi infatti, pullulano nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile, l’obbiettivo è molto semplice, penetrare nel dispositivo per poi rubarne tutto il contenuto o indurre il suo proprietario ad avviare servizi a pagamento.

Generalmente per diffondersi tali software sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni camuffate da app legittime, le quali però, una volta installate, assumono il controllo del device, iniziando l’opera di furto per poi inviare tutto il bottino su server remoti ove il creatore del malware potrà poi esaminare tutto con comodo in un secondo momento.

Onde evitare di incappare in questa tipologia di problema, il miglior consiglio è quello di scaricare app solo ed unicamente dal Play Store.

App in grado di bucare i vostri account