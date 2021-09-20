Le applicazioni nel mondo Android rivestono un ruolo di primissima importanza, esse sono infatti le indiscusse protagoniste che consentono ai nostri piccoli device di compiere le azioni a cui noi tutti siamo abituati, dal guardare una serie TV al gestire il nostro conto corrente.

Tale contesto ha reso le app i software maggiormente diffusi in tutto il pianeta, elemento che, unito all’enorme mole di dati che transitano costantemente nelle memorie dei device, ha portato i vari hackers a sfruttarle come vettori per inoculare malwares ruba dati nei devices, in modo da rubare tutto il contenuto delle memorie e sfruttarlo a proprio vantaggio.

Incappare in questo tipo di app “corrette” è abbastanza raro, indubbiamente il rischio aumenta se si ha l’abitudine a scaricare dati da fonti non certificate come il web nudo e crudo.

App da disinstallare immediatamente

Se avete una delle app presenti in questo elenco, eliminatela subito: