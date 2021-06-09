Al giorno d’oggi gli smartphone sono uno strumento indispensabile e profondamente intessuti nella società, grazie ad essi infatti, possiamo svolgere numerose azioni, dalle più semplici come guardare una serie TV, alle più complesse come gestire il nostro conto in banca.

Tutto ciò è si merito dei vari devices, ma soprattutto delle applicazioni, piccoli software altamente specializzati che consentono agli smartphone ove installate di compiere tutte le azioni a cui siamo abituati.

Esse però, in quanto scritte con i comuni linguaggi di programmazione, possono alle volte essere qualcosa di diverso da quello che sembrano, chi le scrive infatti, se non con buone intenzioni, può tranquillamente inserire al loro interno uno script malevolo in grazio di adempiere azioni dannose sul device godendo del camuffamento dell’app.

Applicazioni malware

Se avete una delle seguenti app sul vostro dispositivo, eliminatela immediatamente, probabilmente starà rubando tutti i vostri dati.