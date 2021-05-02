Il numero di giochi xCloud da poter giocare al solo tocco delle proprie dita cresce in numero dopo l’annuncio di una nuova lista. Microsoft apre il supporto al gesture control su schermo per 50 titoli che si sbarazzano una volta per tutte dalla dipendenza del controller di gioco. I giocabili inclusi nel Game Pass rimpolpano l’iniziale lista di Settembre 2020. Ecco quali sono gli elementi con cui poter interagire per il gaming Android al di là del joypad.
xCloud: per questi giochi basta il display, addio controller
- Beholder Complete Edition
- Bridge Costructor Portal
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Desperados III
- Don’t Starve Giant Edition
- Donut County
- Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Enter the Gungeon
- Fractured Minds
- Gears 5
- Golf with your Friends
- Guacamelee! 2
- Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hotshot Racing
- Inkfell
- Jetpac Reguelled
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Mrokreed
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Night Call
- Nowhere Prophet
- Pillars of Eternity II Deadfire Ultimate Edition
- Pillars of Eternety Complete Edition
- Project Winter
- River City Girls
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Thieves
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer
- Star Renegades
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Street of Rage 4
- Tell Me Why Chapters 1-3
- The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Little Acre
- The Touryst
- The Walking Dead A New Frontier – The Complete Edition
- The Walking Dead: Michonne The Complete Edition
- The Walking Dead: Stagione 2
- The Walking Dead: La Prima Stagione Completa
- Touhou Luna Nights
- UnderMine
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata TIP
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Xeno Crisis
- Yes, Your Grace
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair