Il numero di giochi xCloud da poter giocare al solo tocco delle proprie dita cresce in numero dopo l’annuncio di una nuova lista. Microsoft apre il supporto al gesture control su schermo per 50 titoli che si sbarazzano una volta per tutte dalla dipendenza del controller di gioco. I giocabili inclusi nel Game Pass rimpolpano l’iniziale lista di Settembre 2020. Ecco quali sono gli elementi con cui poter interagire per il gaming Android al di là del joypad.

xCloud: per questi giochi basta il display, addio controller