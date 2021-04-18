Il mondo Android come ben sappiamo è un variegato ecosistema che consente a tutti noi di essere interconnessi e di svolgere una vasta gamma di attività, il merito di tutto ciò però oltre che del robottino verde, è senza dubbio anche merito delle applicazioni, piccolo software scritti appositamente per compiere delle azioni specializzate, dal guardare una serie TV al gestire il nostro conto in banca.

Questi piccoli software però, in quanto tali, alle volte possono contenere degli script malevoli, inseriti all’interno del codice e che una volta installati, possono eseguire delle azioni negative sullo smartphone, rubandone i dati all’interno ad esempio.

Google ovviamente sul proprio store si impegna a evitare che app di questo tipo circolino, compiendo controlli periodici e approfonditi, ciononostante però, alcune di esse riescono alle volte a sfuggire e a finire su migliaia di smartphone.

Eliminate queste app

Se avete una delle app in questione, vi consigliamo caldamente di eliminare tutto, dal momento che si tratta di malware pericolosi.