Anche per la giornata di oggi, il Play Store di Google offre numerose app e giochi in offerta. In questo articolo troverete, dunque, la lista di tutte le app che sono state rese gratuite per un periodo di tempo limitato e quelle in sconto. Ringraziamo i ragazzi di AndroidPolice per la segnalazione.
App & giochi gratis
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar
- Clothes Match (Paid)
- Dual Map (Paid)
- Free for All VPN – Paid VPN Proxy Master 2020
- Todo Task Reminder Pro + Widget
- Music Player Pro 2020 — Audio player Screen On – Keep Screen awake – Keep Screen ON
- Cat town (Tap RPG) – Premium
- Bermuda Triangle Pro
- Superhero Armor: City War – Robot Fighting Premium
- Superheroes Junior: Robo Fighting – Offline Game
- Fill Expert VIP
- Grow Zombie VIP – Merge Zombies
- The Rich King VIP – Amazing Clicker
- TPS Hero : Hunter Of Zombie World
- [VIP] +9 God Blessing Knight – Cash Knight
- Dot Heroes Ⅱ : Top Summoner
- Dot Heroes III – Keep the Castle VIP Edition
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes – Tactical TD Game
- Perplexed – Math Puzzle Game
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting
A seguire, la lista delle app e dei giochi in sconto sul Play Store per la giornata di oggi.
App
- Call Notes Pro – check out who is calling
- Mindz – Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply
- Stairs-X Pro Stairs Calculator
- Animated Photo Widget +
- Learn Spanish – Frase Master Pro
- unitMeasure: Offline Material Unit Converter
- Data Science using R & Python offline tutorial
- Learn Hebrew Premium
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G, 4G, Wifi)
- Screen Lock (AdFree)
- QuickTune 7 – Forza 7 Tuning Calculator
- QuickTune H4 – Forza Horizon 4 Tuning Calculator
Giochi
- Incredibox
- Iron Marines: rts offline game
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers
- Kingdom Rush Origins
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance
- Necromancer Returns
- 9th Dawn RPG
- Shootout on Cash Island
- 9th Dawn II 2 RPG
- Lucid Dream Adventure 3 – Story Point & Click Game
- Roguelite: Pixel RPG
- Throne Quest RPG
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter
- Fluid Simulation – Trippy Stress Reliever
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint
- SpellKeeper
- Super8Pro (NE$/FC Emulator)
- Yahtzee scoresheet
Icone e personalizzazione
- LineX Icon Pack
- Comb S10 Icon Pack
- Caelus Black Icon Pack – Black Linear Icons
- Caelus Icon Pack – Colorful Linear Icons
- Caelus White Icon Pack – White Linear Icons
- Joy Walls ツ – 4k Wallpapers App
- Knots Live Wallpaper
- Lines Live Wallpaper
- Business Gold Icon Pack