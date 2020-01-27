Anche per la giornata di oggi, il Play Store di Google è ricco di offerte incredibili. Tante applicazioni e giochi solitamente offerte a pagamento, sono oggi disponibili gratuitamente per il Download. Altre, invece, vengono proposte ad un prezzo scontato rispetto a quello di listino. Bando alle ciance, ecco la lista con tutte le app in offerta con i rispettivi link! Ringraziamo i ragazzi di AndroidPolice per la segnalazione.

App GRATIS

Giochi GRATIS

App in sconto

Giochi in sconto