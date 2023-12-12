Nella giornata del 7 dicembre i Game Awards 2023 hanno decretato i migliori videogiochi usciti quest’anno con tantissime nomination, la scena è stata come prevedibile dominata da Baldur’s Gate 3 e Alan Wake 2 che si sono spartiti tutti i premi possibili con il primo che tra l’altro è stato eletto gioco dell’anno, vediamo insieme quali sono stati i vincitori di quest’anno.
I vincitori
Miglior Game Direction
- Alan Wake 2 WINNER
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Miglior colonna sonora e musica
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Migliore Direzione Artistica
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Miglior Narrativa
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Innovazione nell’Accessibilità
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Miglior Interpretazione
- Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon as Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Miglior Design Sonoro
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space (2023)
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 (2023)
Miglior Supporto alla Community
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Miglior gioco in aggiornamento
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Impatto culturale
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Miglior Gioco Indie
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Miglior Gioco Indie di Debutto
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Miglior Gioco Mobile
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Miglior Gioco VR/AR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Miglior Gioco D’azione
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Miglior Action/Adventure
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 (2023)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Miglior Gioco di Ruolo
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Miglior Picchiaduro
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Miglior Gioco per Famiglie
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Miglior Gioco di Simulazione/Strategia
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp
- Cities Skylines 2
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Miglior Sportivo/Racing
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Supercharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Miglior Multiplayer
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo 4
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Miglior Adattamento
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Gioco più Atteso
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades 2
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Creatore di Contenuti dell’Anno
- IronMouse
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Miglior Gioco Esport
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant
Miglior Atleta Esport
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
- Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov
- Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez
- Park “Ruler” Jay-Hyuk
- Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen
Miglior Team Esport
- Evil Geniuses
- FNATIC
- Gaiman Gladiators
- JD Gaming
- Team Vitality
Miglior Coach Esport
- Christine “Potter” Chi
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
- Jordan “Gunba” Graham
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young
Miglior Evento Esport
- 2023 League of Legends World
- Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
- Evo 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
Gioco dell’anno
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom