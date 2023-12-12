Giochi 2023

Nella giornata del 7 dicembre i Game Awards 2023 hanno decretato i migliori videogiochi usciti quest’anno con tantissime nomination, la scena è stata come prevedibile dominata da Baldur’s Gate 3 e Alan Wake 2 che si sono spartiti tutti i premi possibili con il primo che tra l’altro è stato eletto gioco dell’anno, vediamo insieme quali sono stati i vincitori di quest’anno.

 

I vincitori

Miglior Game Direction

  • Alan Wake 2 WINNER
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Miglior colonna sonora e musica

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Migliore Direzione Artistica

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Miglior Narrativa

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovazione nell’Accessibilità

  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Miglior Interpretazione

  • Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2
  • Neil Newbon as Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Miglior Design Sonoro

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space (2023)
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Miglior Supporto alla Community

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man’s Sky

Miglior gioco in aggiornamento

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Impatto culturale

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Miglior Gioco Indie

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Miglior Gioco Indie di Debutto

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Miglior Gioco Mobile

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Miglior Gioco VR/AR

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Humanity
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Synapse

Miglior Gioco D’azione

  • Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Miglior Action/Adventure

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4 (2023)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Miglior Gioco di Ruolo

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Miglior Picchiaduro

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Miglior Gioco per Famiglie

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Miglior Gioco di Simulazione/Strategia

  • Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities Skylines 2
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4

Miglior Sportivo/Racing

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Supercharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Miglior Multiplayer

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Diablo 4
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Miglior Adattamento

  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Gioco più Atteso

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hades 2
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Creatore di Contenuti dell’Anno

  • IronMouse
  • PeopleMakeGames
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • SypherPK

Miglior Gioco Esport

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant

Miglior Atleta Esport

  • Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
  • Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
  • Max “Demon1” Mazanov
  • Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez
  • Park “Ruler” Jay-Hyuk
  • Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen

Miglior Team Esport

  • Evil Geniuses
  • FNATIC
  • Gaiman Gladiators
  • JD Gaming
  • Team Vitality

Miglior Coach Esport

  • Christine “Potter” Chi
  • Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
  • Jordan “Gunba” Graham
  • Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
  • Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young

Miglior Evento Esport

  • 2023 League of Legends World
  • Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
  • Evo 2023
  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
  • Valorant Champions 2023

Gioco dell’anno

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Articolo precedenteLocalizzatore GPS a meno di 7 euro: non subirete alcun furto dell’auto