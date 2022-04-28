Uno dei maggiori pericoli che sferza costantemente gli utenti Android è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software infatti pullulano nel web e sono in grado di infettare milioni di utenti, lo scopo è ovviamente quello di rubare loro le credenziali di accesso alle piattaforme ufficiali ed i codici di sicurezza per conti in banca e altri conti off shore.

Per diffondersi questa tipologia di software sfrutta come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni che a prima vista sembrano legittime ma che, una volta installate, assumono il controllo del dispositivo, instaurando connessioni remote presso dei server ove invieranno i logs contenenti tutta la refurtiva, che sarà esaminata comodamente in un secondo momento.

Il consiglio migliore per evitare questa tipologia di problema è quello di scaricare le app solo da fonti certificate come il Play Store.

App in grado di violare conti e accounts