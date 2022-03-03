Nel mondo Android uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente è sottoposto ogni giorno è costituito senza dubbi dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti sono diffusissimi nel web e cercano costantemente di infettare il maggior numero di device possibile ovviamente a caccia di tutti i dati sensibili contenuti nelle memorie e utilizzabili per una miriade di reati.
Questi software dannosi per diffondersi sfruttano delle banalissime applicazioni come vettori, le quali dopo essere installate, assumono il controllo totale del dispositivo ottenendo permessi anche abbastanza profondi, i quali gli consentono di accedere ad ogni angolo dei files salvati e di inviarli via remota presso server esterni dove possono essere comodamente visionati dal creatore del malware.
Onde evitare di incappare in tali pericoli vi consigliamo di scaricare seguibili solo da fonti certificate.
App malware che rubano dati
- art.photo.editor.best.hot
- bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep
- com.am.i.the.best.friends.hh
- com.appodeal.test
- com.beauty.mirror.lite
- com.bedtimehelper.android
- com.bkkmaster.android
- com.calculator.game
- com.card.life
- com.cartoon.camera.pro.android
- com.code.identifier.android
- com.code.recognizer.android
- com.color.spy.game
- com.cute.kittens.puzzlegame.android
- com.cute.love.test.android
- com.daily.wonderfull.moment
- com.dailycostmaster.android
- com.dangerous.writing.note
- com.data.securite.data
- com.days.daysmatter365.android
- com.days.remind.calendar
- com.detector.noise.tool
- com.dodge.emoji.game
- com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle
- com.drink.water.remind.you
- com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise
- com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019
- com.fakecaller.android
- com.fake.caller.plus
- com.false.location
- com.fancy.lovetest.android
- com.fast.code.scanner.nmd
- com.filemanagerkilopro.android
- com.filemanagerupro.android
- com.filemanageryo.android
- com.filemanagerzeropro.android
- com.find.difference.detective.little
- com.find.you.lover.test
- com.frame.easy.phone
- com.frank.video.call.lite
- com.free.code.scanner.nmd
- com.free.lucky.prediction.test
- com.funny.lie.truth.detector
- com.funny.word.game.english
- com.game.color.hunter
- com.ice.survival.berg
- com.idays.dayscounter.android
- com.important.days.matter
- com.instanomo.android
- com.isleep.cycleclock.android
- com.led.color.light.rolling
- com.lite.fake.gps.location
- com.lovetest.plus.android
- com.love.yourself.women
- com.lucky.charm.text
- com.lucky.destiny.teller
- com.magnifying.glass.tool
- com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle
- com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame
- com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame
- com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd
- com.my.big.days.counter
- com.my.constellation.love.work
- com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror
- com.nanny.tool.data
- com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd
- com.nomophotoeditor.android
- com.non.stop.writing
- com.phone.lite.frame
- com.phone.mirror.pro
- com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror
- com.prank.call.fake.ring
- com.phonecallmaker.android
- com.pro.test.noise
- com.puzzle.cute.dog.android
- com.scan.code.tool
- com.simple.days.counter
- com.sleep.comfortable.sounds
- com.sleep.in.rain
- com.sleepassistantool.android
- com.sleeptimer.android
- com.smart.scanner.master.nmd
- com.test.find.your.love
- com.test.fortune.tester
- com.test.lover.match
- com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd
- com.wmmaster.android
- com.word.fun.level.english
- good.lucky.is.coming.hh
- mobi.clock.androidmy.lucky.goddness.today.test
- newest.android.fake.location.changer
- nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus
- nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master
- nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer
- nmd.android.better.fortune.signs
- nmd.android.clam.white.noise
- nmd.android.fake.incoming.call
- nmd.android.good.luck.everyday
- nmd.android.location.faker.master
- nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test
- nmd.android.scanner.master.plus
- nmd.android.test.what.suitable
- photo.editor.pro.magic
- pic.art.photo.studio.picture
- relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle
- super.lucky.magican.newest
- test.you.romantic.quize
- well.sleep.guard.relax
- your.best.lucky.master.test.new
- com.ssdk.test
- com.personal.fortune.text
- com.daily.best.suit.you
- com.false.call.trick