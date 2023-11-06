Truffa CLAMOROSA, vi hanno registrato e vogliono un RISCATTO

Avete mai visto una truffa che improvvisamente vi dice che qualcuno vi ha registrato e che vuole un riscatto? State molto attenti visto che da giorni sta colpendo ovunque.

Come potete vedere qui in basso il messaggio sembra molto convincente, ma ancora di più lo è il fatto che provenga dalla vostra stessa e-mail. Outlook ad esempio lo segna come una sorta di promemoria personale, come se il truffatore fosse entrato nella vostra e-mail e si fosse spedito un messaggio di posta elettronica da solo.

Truffa clamorosa, attenzione al messaggio: è un ricatto

“Hello there!

Unfortunately, there are some bad news for you.

Some time ago your device was infected with my private trojan, R.A.T (Remote Administration Tool), if you want to find out more about it simply use Google.

My trojan allowed me to access your files, accounts and your camera.

Check the sender of this email, I have sent it from your email account.

To make sure you read this email, you will receive it multiple times.

You truly enjoy checking out porn websites and watching dirty videos, while having a lot of kinky fun.

I RECORDED YOU (through your camera) SATISFYING YOURSELF!

After that I removed my malware to not leave any traces.

If you still doubt my serious intentions, it only takes couple mouse clicks to share the video of you with your friends, relatives, all email contacts, on social networks, the darknet and to publish all your files.

All you need is $1800 USD in Bitcoin (BTC) transfer to my account.

After the transaction is successful, I will proceed to delete everything.

Be sure, I keep my promises.”