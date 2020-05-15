Messenger Rooms, il tentativo di Facebook di affrontare Zoom con videochiamate di gruppo, è ora attivo. Chiunque può creare una stanza in Messenger, ma solo le persone negli Stati Uniti, Canada e Messico possono avviarne una per il momento. Presto sarai in grado di creare stanze anche su Instagram e WhatsApp.
“WhatsApp e Messenger sono già i servizi di videochiamata più popolari a livello globale, ma per i grandi gruppi di persone la maggior parte dei servizi di video là fuori sono progettati per il lavoro, non per le interazioni sociali“, ha scritto il CEO di Facebook Mark Zuckerberg in un post sulla sua pagina. Non ci sono limiti di tempo per le chat (diversamente da altre app di videochiamata di gruppo) e possono contenere fino a 50 persone.
Messenger Rooms is now available to everyone in the US, Canada and Mexico, and will be available to everyone globally in the next week!With so many people at home around the world, we're all relying on video chat to feel present with the people we care about. WhatsApp and Messenger are already the most popular video calling services globally, but for large groups most of the video services out there are designed for work, not social interactions. Messenger Rooms is group video chat designed for social interactions. Rooms have no time limits, can host up to 50 people, and you can create them for free across Messenger, Facebook, and soon Instagram and WhatsApp as well. You can create a private room and invite a few friends with a link, or you can create a room for one of your groups, or for an event you're planning. You can also start a room for all your friends at the top of your News Feed and just see who stops by to say hi. You don't need to schedule time to hang out like other video conferencing tools — it's much more serendipitous and fun. I've really enjoyed using it as we've been building it. I've gotten to catch up with a lot of people I miss seeing around but wouldn't have necessarily called on my own. Try it out and I'm interested to see what you think!
Messenger Rooms: non è chiaro quando sarà disponibile in Italia
I tuoi amici possono entrare in una stanza privata condividendo un link con loro o puoi semplicemente aprirne una nel tuo feed notizie e vedere chi entra. Le sale sono disponibili anche in gruppi e nelle pagine degli eventi. Avrai la possibilità di bloccare gli spazi per tenere fuori gli intrusi o per far uscire le persone da una chat di gruppo.
Non avrai bisogno di un account Facebook per entrare in una stanza, e puoi anche partecipare tramite un browser. Puoi avviare le stanze dall’ultima versione delle app per dispositivi mobili Messenger e Facebook, nonché dall’app desktop Messenger e dal sito Web di Facebook.
Non è ancora chiaro quando il servizio sbarcherà in Italia, ma i test sono già iniziati, quindi si spera a breve.