Il Play Store di Google è stato molto generoso e sta offrendo, in queste ore, il download gratuito di numerose app e giochi solitamente disponibili a pagamento. Sono circa quaranta le applicazioni in offerta, tra strumenti, giochi e pacchetti icona speciali per personalizzare il tuo smartphone Android.
A seguire, la lista delle app, dei giochi e delle icon packs rese disponibili gratuitamente per un periodo di tempo limitato. Ringraziamo i ragazzi di Android Police per la segnalazione.
APP
- Ultimate EMF Detector Pro
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro For headphones
- 60X Game Booster Pro For PUBG
- Fem – MENSTRUAL Calendar
- Mille: learn 1,000 Spanish words + pronunciation
- Classic eReader
- Hyperlink
- Linkfy – Never miss a link
- Enneagram Personality Test
- CM File Manager
- Decimal to Fraction Pro
- Fractions Math Pro
- Mega Call Recorder Advanced
GIOCHI
- Cat in the Woods VIP
- iLinear Mind Challenge Draw Your Path
- Brain Exercise Game – Left vs Right Pro
- iQ Improver Pro – Brain Trainer
- Mental Hospital: Eastern Bloc
- Mental Hospital:Eastern Bloc 2
- Project Boost : rocket Prototype!
- The Lost Lands:Dinosaur Hunter
- Mine World :VIP
- Zap Zap Kindergarten Math
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure
- Ball Hit 3d – Best Relaxing hyper casual game
- Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game
- Fit In 3D – Best Relaxing puzzle casual game
- Helix Run 3D – Color running ball collector game
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2020
- Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure
- Roll The Ball 3D – Endless running casual game
- Slayer Bizarre Shmup PRO (digital space shooter)
- Sonny The Mad Man
- Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic – RPG Adventure
- Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter (idle rpg)
- The House: Action-horror
- Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell
- Rope Swing 2D – Rescue arcade game
- Run Paint 3D – Endless running & painting game
- Epic Animal – Move to Box Puzzle
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG
- One Line Deluxe VIP – one touch drawing puzzle
PACCHETTI ICONA
- Red
- Cuticon Round – Icon Pack
- ONE UI Icon Pack : S10
- YKP 1
- GX S8 Icon Pack
- Dockalizer, put a dock on your phone
- Irex – Icon Pack
- Plastimix – Icon Pack
- OS Round – Icon Pack