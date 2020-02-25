Il Play Store di Google è stato molto generoso e sta offrendo, in queste ore, il download gratuito di numerose app e giochi solitamente disponibili a pagamento. Sono circa quaranta le applicazioni in offerta, tra strumenti, giochi e pacchetti icona speciali per personalizzare il tuo smartphone Android.

A seguire, la lista delle app, dei giochi e delle icon packs rese disponibili gratuitamente per un periodo di tempo limitato. Ringraziamo i ragazzi di Android Police per la segnalazione.

APP

  1. Ultimate EMF Detector Pro
  2. Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro For headphones
  3. 60X Game Booster Pro For PUBG
  4. Fem – MENSTRUAL Calendar
  5. Mille: learn 1,000 Spanish words + pronunciation
  6. Classic eReader
  7. Hyperlink
  8. Linkfy – Never miss a link
  9. Enneagram Personality Test
  10. CM File Manager 
  11. Decimal to Fraction Pro 
  12. Fractions Math Pro
  13. Mega Call Recorder Advanced

GIOCHI

  1. Cat in the Woods VIP 
  2. iLinear Mind Challenge Draw Your Path 
  3. Brain Exercise Game – Left vs Right Pro
  4. iQ Improver Pro – Brain Trainer
  5. Mental Hospital: Eastern Bloc 
  6. Mental Hospital:Eastern Bloc 2 
  7. Project Boost : rocket Prototype!
  8. The Lost Lands:Dinosaur Hunter 
  9. Mine World :VIP
  10. Zap Zap Kindergarten Math
  11. [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure
  12. Ball Hit 3d – Best Relaxing hyper casual game
  13. Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game
  14. Fit In 3D – Best Relaxing puzzle casual game
  15. Helix Run 3D – Color running ball collector game
  16. New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2020
  17. Reading Raven: Learn to read phonics adventure
  18. Roll The Ball 3D – Endless running casual game
  19. Slayer Bizarre Shmup PRO (digital space shooter)
  20. Sonny The Mad Man
  21. Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic – RPG Adventure
  22. Sword Knights : Dragon Hunter (idle rpg)
  23. The House: Action-horror 
  24. Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell
  25. Rope Swing 2D – Rescue arcade game
  26. Run Paint 3D – Endless running & painting game
  27. Epic Animal – Move to Box Puzzle
  28. Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG
  29. One Line Deluxe VIP – one touch drawing puzzle

PACCHETTI ICONA

  1. Red
  2. Cuticon Round – Icon Pack
  3. ONE UI Icon Pack : S10 
  4. YKP 1
  5. GX S8 Icon Pack
  6. Dockalizer, put a dock on your phone
  7. Irex – Icon Pack
  8. Plastimix – Icon Pack
  9. OS Round – Icon Pack