La truffa più pericolosa è arrivata: il messaggio svuota il conto corrente

Secondo quanto riportato una truffa prometterebbe dei premi semplicemente iscrivendosi ad una piattaforma. Gli utenti riferiscono della possibilità di vincere uno zaino con pochi passi da compiere e in maniera molto semplice.

In basso abbiamo provveduto ad incollare il messaggio che sta arrivando posta elettronica a tantissime persone in queste ore. Si tratta di una truffa e non si vince praticamente nulla.

Truffa con finta ricompensa: ecco il messaggio

“Welcome to the Tractor

Supply Exclusive Rewards!

Hey there, Adventure Seeker”

As one of our valued loyalty members, we have a special surprise just for you!

Click here to Begin!

Get ready to pack your passions and hit the trails with a

FREE Yeti Crossroads Backpack.

It’s rugged, stylish, and waiting to join your next adventure!

Here’s how you can claim your gift:

1- Click the button below to answer a few quick questions.

2- Get ready to receive your brand-new Yeti backpack.

3- Start planning your next big adventure!

Claim Your Free Backpack

Why wait? It’s quick, easy, and absolutely free!

This is our way of saying thank you for being a loyal customer.

Your journey matters to us, and we’re here to equip you for every step of the way.

Hurry, this offer is available for a limited time only!

GET STARTED, IT’S FREE

Best regards,

The Tractor Supply Team“.

Il messaggio è interamente scritto in inglese e per molte persone potrebbe risultare incomprensibile. Proprio questo aspetto potrebbe salvarle dalla truffa ma coloro che invece si sono occupati di tradurre il testo, hanno avuto l’impressione di poter ricevere un premio. Cliccando sui tasti presenti nella nuova e-mail imputata, le persone si ritrovano a compilare con i propri dati un form ben preciso che conduce alla perdita dei dati personali. Bisogna pertanto stare molto attenti, in quanto ben presto i malviventi potrebbero utilizzare quei dati per compiere altri misfatti.