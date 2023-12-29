videogiochi

Manca ormai pochissimo all’inizio del nuovo anno e gli utenti sono molto curiosi di scoprire i videogiochi che saranno disponibili a partire dal 2024. Ecco una lista di videogiochi che dovrebbero uscire a partire dal nuovo anno.

 

Quali videogiochi usciranno nel 2024? Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (uno dei più rilevanti)

Dopo la loro fuga da Midgar, Cloud e il suo gruppo si avventurano in un viaggio epico attraverso il pianeta, facendo avventure emozionanti in un mondo esteso con scenari mozzafiato; è il sequel di Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Ecco un’ipotetica lista di tutti i videogiochi che dovranno uscire:

  • Prince of Persia
  • Tekken 8
  • Suicide Squad
  • Alone in the Dark
  • The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
  • Howl
  • Enshrouded
  • Apollo Justice
  • Like a Dragon
  • Nightingale
  • King Arthuraio
  • Open Roads
  • Pacific Drive
  • Sons of the Forest
  • Shiren the Wanderer
  • The Outlast Trials
  • Homeworld 3
  • Unicorn Overlord
  • Outcast – A New Beginning
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Princess Peach
  • Rise of the Ronin
  • South Park: Snow Day
  • Earthlock 2
  • Touhou Spell Carnival
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board
  • SaGa Emerald Beyond
  • Megaton Musashi: Wired
  • Braid: Anniversary Edition
  • Songs of Silence
  • Spy x Anya: Operation Memories
  • STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Star Wars: Hunters
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem untitled game
  • Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • The Casting of Frank Stone
  • The First Descendant
  • The Gecko Gods
  • The Plucky Squire
  • The Star Named EOS
  • The Wolf Among Us 2
  • Towers of Aghasba
  • Toxic Crusaders
  • Urban Myth Dissolution Center
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
  • Visions of Mana
  • Wild Bastards
