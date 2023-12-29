Manca ormai pochissimo all’inizio del nuovo anno e gli utenti sono molto curiosi di scoprire i videogiochi che saranno disponibili a partire dal 2024. Ecco una lista di videogiochi che dovrebbero uscire a partire dal nuovo anno.
Quali videogiochi usciranno nel 2024? Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (uno dei più rilevanti)
Dopo la loro fuga da Midgar, Cloud e il suo gruppo si avventurano in un viaggio epico attraverso il pianeta, facendo avventure emozionanti in un mondo esteso con scenari mozzafiato; è il sequel di Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Ecco un’ipotetica lista di tutti i videogiochi che dovranno uscire:
- Prince of Persia
- Tekken 8
- Suicide Squad
- Alone in the Dark
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
- Howl
- Enshrouded
- Apollo Justice
- Like a Dragon
- Nightingale
- King Arthuraio
- Open Roads
- Pacific Drive
- Sons of the Forest
- Shiren the Wanderer
- The Outlast Trials
- Homeworld 3
- Unicorn Overlord
- Outcast – A New Beginning
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Princess Peach
- Rise of the Ronin
- South Park: Snow Day
- Earthlock 2
- Touhou Spell Carnival
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board
- SaGa Emerald Beyond
- Megaton Musashi: Wired
- Braid: Anniversary Edition
- Songs of Silence
- Spy x Anya: Operation Memories
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Star Wars: Hunters
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem untitled game
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- The Casting of Frank Stone
- The First Descendant
- The Gecko Gods
- The Plucky Squire
- The Star Named EOS
- The Wolf Among Us 2
- Towers of Aghasba
- Toxic Crusaders
- Urban Myth Dissolution Center
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- Visions of Mana
- Wild Bastards