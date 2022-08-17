Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i software dannosi infatti sono onnipresenti nel web e cercano di infettare il maggior numero di utenti possibile nel tentativo ovviamente di sottrarre loro dati sensibili da poter usare a proprio vantaggio.

Questa tipologia di software per distribuirsi sfrutta come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni da non fate come legittime le quali però una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo iniziando a copiare tutti i dati salvati nella sua memoria, per poi inviarli al proprio creatore che potrà così utilizzarli per derubare la vittima.

Onde evitare questa tipologia di problema il consiglio migliore da seguire è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo ed unicamente da fonti certificate come il play store di Google.

App malware da non installare per nessun motivo