App pericolose: non scaricatele se volete bene al vostro smartphone!

Il Play Store offre delle ottime applicazioni, è vero. Allo stesso tempo però può essere il porto sicuro di tanti truffatori sbarcati sulla piattaforma con l’intento di fare del male a chi vi naviga. Gli hacker si nascondono principalmente nelle applicazioni apparentemente innocue ma che poi si rivelano app pericolose. Qui di seguito l’elenco completo.
App pericolose: queste sono veramente rischiose
- 24h Translate
- Amazinghitchen
- Aquawar
- Arplanner Sketchplan
- Arsketch Quickplan
- Best Traslate
- Best Traslate Tool
- Bestcalculate Multifuction
- Biscuit
- Biscuitent
- Breaktower
- Burningman
- Calculatepro
- Carstiny
- Cooking
- Delicous Recipes
- Diving Weather Radar
- Dressup
- Fastdownloader
- Folding Blocks Origami Mandala
- Fortuneteller Video Downloader
- Goldencat Hillrang
- Happycooking
- Hexadom
- Hexamaster
- Ichinyan Fashion
- Imgdownloader
- Instant Translate
- Jewel Block Puzzle 2019
- Letmego
- Littlefarm
- Livetraslate
- Magic Cube Blast Puzzle
- Major Cookingstar
- Major Zombie
- Mcmc Zombie
- Mcmccalculator Free
- Michimocho Video Downloader
- Multi Trslate Treeinone
- Pro Traslate
- Raceinspace Astronaut
- Smart Language Traslate
- Smart Tools Pro
- Snap Traslate
- Spaceship
- Splashio
- Stickman
- Runner Parkur
- Stickman Warrior
- Swift jungle Translate
- Tapsmore Challenge
- Titan Block Flip
- Titanyan Igsaver
- Traslate
- Traslator
- Travel Map
- Twmedia Downloader
- Unblock Car Puzzle
- Wego Translate
- With Translate
- Yummily Healty Recipes
App pericolose: prestate attenzione
- Dancing Run – Color Ball Run
- Divide it – Cut & Slice Game
- VPN Unblocker Free unlimited Best Anonymous Secure,servizi vpn
- VPN Download: Top, Quick & Unblock Sites
- Unlimited VPN y Power VPN Free VPN
- Draw Color by Number
- Skate Board
- Assassin Hunter 2020
- Stealing Run
- Fly Skater 2020
- SuperVPN Free VPN Client
- Super VPN 2019 USA
- Secure VPN-Fast VPN Free
- TapVPN Free VPN
- Find Hidden Differences
- Throw Master
- Throw into Space
- Stacking Guys
- Disc Go!
- Spot Hidden Differences,
- Save Your Boy
- Tony Shoot
- Assassin Legend
- Shoot Master
- Find 5 Differences,
- Best Ultimate VPN – Fastest Secure Unlimited VPN
- Korea VPN – Plugin for OpenVPN
- Wuma VPN-PRO
- Joy Woodworker