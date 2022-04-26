Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è senza alcun dubbio quello costituito dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti pullulano nel web e non vedono l’ora di attaccare gli utenti con l’obbiettivo ovviamente di rubare loro i dati importanti salvati nelle memorie.

Generalmente questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni che però, una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo, iniziano infatti a instaurare delle connessioni remote presso dei server controllati dal proprio creatore ove inviano poi tutta la refurtiva che verrà esaminata comodamente in un secondo momento.

Il consiglio migliore per evitare questo tipo di incontri è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo ed unicamente da fonti certificate, in modo da evitare di incappare in pagine poco raccomandabili.

App in grado di violare i conti correnti