Nel mondo Android uno dei maggiori pericoli che ogni giorno minacciano gli utenti sono senza dubbi i malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti, pullulano nel web nel tentativo di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile, l’obbiettivo è ovviamente molto semplice, riuscire a carpire il maggior numero possibile di info dalle vittime in modo da poterle sfruttare a proprio vantaggio.

Questi software dannosi per la loro distribuzione sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni camuffate come legittime ma che, una volta installate, assumono il controllo del dispositivo avviando delle connessioni remote che consentono al proprio creatore di servirsi liberamente di tutti i dati privati salvati.

Sebbene si trattai di software dannosi, alle volte riescono a circolare anche all’interno del Play Store, dal momento che i metodi di diffusione sono molto variabili e si evolvono nel tempo.

App da non installare assolutamente