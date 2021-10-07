Nel mondo Android uno dei pericoli maggiori in cui ci si può imbattere è senza alcun dubbio quello dei malwares, questi piccoli programmi infatti circolano nel web e non esitano a colpire i nostri smartphones in cerca di dati succulenti da rubare, i quali per l’hacker giusto possono valere davvero una piccola fortuna.

Incappare in questi software malevoli non è così comune, ciò non toglie che però scaricare eseguibili dal web nudo e crudo aumenta il rischio di beccarsene uno, dal momento che, a differenza di quanto succede negli stores ufficiali, non vengono condotti controlli periodici, dunque non si sa bene cosa si installa.

I malwares sfruttano le app come camuffamento per insediarsi nei device e assumerne il controllo, ecco perchè sempre buona norma fare attenzione a quello che si installa, dal momento che il rischio è dietro l’angolo.

App malare da disinstallare immediatamente