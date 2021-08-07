Le applicazioni nel mondo Android rivestono un ruolo primario, esse sono infatti le indiscusse protagoniste della nostra routine digitale in quanto ci permettono di svolgere tutte quelle azioni a cui siamo abituati, dal guardare una serie TV al postare una foto sui social network.

Ciò ha portato le applicazioni ad una diffusione a dir poco massiva negli anni, ogni smartphone ne ha un discreto quantitativo al proprio interno, ognuna con un compito diverso e specializzata solo per quello, contesto che però nasconde implicitamente un lato oscuro, alcuni hacker infatti spesso sfruttano le applicazioni come vettori per inoculare malwares all’interno dei device.

I malwares vengono adoperati non più solo per danneggiare il dispositivo in modo evidente, bensì per rubare i dati in esso contenuto senza farsi notare più di tanto come in passato, è facile incapparci soprattutto se si scaricano app da fonti esterne al Play Store.

App da disinstallare