Un ruolo di primaria importanza nel mondo Android è rivestito senza alcun dubbio dalle applicazioni, queste ultime altro non sono se non dei piccoli software davvero essenziali dal momento che ci consentono di svolgere tutte le attività a cui siamo abituati, da quelle più semplici come postare una foto sui social a quelle più complesse come gestire il nostro conto in banca o inviare dei pagamenti.

Spesso però le app a fronte della loro grande importanza, vengono sfruttate come camuffamento per poter inoculare dei malware all’interno dei dispositivi, in modo da prenderne il controllo e iniziare a carpirne tutti i dati sensibili in essi contenuti.

Alcune volte queste applicazioni riescono a circolare anche all’interno del Play Store seppur per poche ore, riescono quindi a finire su migliaia di smartphone iniziando a causare problemi non poco gravi, basti pensare a quanto accaduto con il malware Joker.

App da eliminare immediatamente