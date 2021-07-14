Le applicazioni nel mondo Android rivestono un ruolo di primaria importanza, i piccoli software infatti ci consentono di compiere tutte le azioni di routine a cui siamo abituati, dal guardare una serie TV a gestire il nostro conto corrente.

Questa loro primaria importanza le ha rese centrali nel mondo degli smartphone, rendendolo involontariamente protagoniste anche di tentativi di hacking a scapito dei dati degli utenti, i vari hackers infatti, sfruttano dei piccoli malware camuffati da applicazioni per riuscire a penetrare nel telefoni in modo tale da rubarne tutti i dati in essi contenuti.

Può capitare dunque, soprattutto se si scaricano applicazioni da fonti esterne al play store. di inciampare in malware molto fastidiosi, se così fosse procedete subito alla disinstallazione dell’app e al reset del dispositivo.

Ecco le app da eliminare immediatamente