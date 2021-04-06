Android è senza ombra di dubbio un sistema operativo per smartphone che gode di un ecosistema a dir poco variegato e ricco di possibilità, ciò lo ha reso soprattutto negli ultimi dieci anni una realtà molto gradita dagli utenti, il che lo ha portato a diventare l’OS maggiormente presente sui device in circolazione, grazie anche alla sua versatilità che lo rende funzionale sia su smartphone di fascia base che sui top di gamma.

Ovviamente a contribuire a questo fantastico setting descritto ci pensano anche le applicazioni, piccoli software pensati per permettere allo smartphone di compiere azioni specifiche, come guardare una serie TV o gestire il nostro conto in banca.

In quanto software però, anche le app, soprattutto quelle prodotte da terze parti, possono nascondere degli script malevoli, ovviamente inseriti di nascosto e pensati per rubare i dati del device, soprattutto a fronte della centralità assunta dagli smartphone negli ultimi anni.

La lista delle app malevole riconosciute