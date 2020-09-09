Sei alla ricerca di qualche applicazione da scaricare sul tuo smartphone Android? Ti consiglio di dare un’occhiata alla lista che troverai più in basso, contenente tutte le app ed i giochi a pagamento che Google ha deciso di offrire gratuitamente per un periodo di tempo limitato! Affrettati, prima che sia troppo tardi.

App

  1. English for all! Pro – L’offerta termina oggi
  2. Nature Sound Simulator – L’offerta termina oggi
  3. NOAA Marine Weather Forecast – L’offerta termina oggi
  4. Pari Keyboard – for Coding – L’offerta termina oggi
  5. Pocket Bookmark Pro – L’offerta termina oggi
  6. RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) – L’offerta termina domani
  7. Snipback – Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD – L’offerta termina domani
  8. Auto-rotate Control Pro – L’offerta termina domani
  9. Blue Light Filter Pro – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
  10. All Currency Converter Pro – Money Exchange Rates – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
  11. Rotation Control Lite – L’offerta termina tra tre giorni

Giochi

  1. Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell – L’offerta termina oggi
  2. Hero Knights (idle RPG) – L’offerta termina oggi
  3. Hook – L’offerta termina oggi
  4. klockiL’offerta termina oggi
  5. Legend of the cartoon – L’offerta termina oggi
  6. NABOKI – L’offerta termina oggi
  7. oO – L’offerta termina oggi
  8. PUSH – L’offerta termina oggi
  9. Up Left Out – L’offerta termina oggi
  10. [VIP]Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
  11. 2048 – Puzzle Game – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
  12. Ball Collect 3D – Best casual endless game – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
  13. Grow Spaceship VIP – Galaxy Battle – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
  14. Idle Poo Factory VIP – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
  15. Race 3D – Cool Relaxing endless running game – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
  16. Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic – RPG Adventure – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
  17. 2048 Puzzle Game – L’offerta termina tra tre giorni
  18. Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium – L’offerta termina tra tre giorni
  19. Fear in hospital: survival PRO – L’offerta termina tra tre giorni
  20. House of Fear: Surviving Predator PRO – L’offerta termina tra tre giorni
  21. Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG – L’offerta termina tra quattro giorni
  22. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) – L’offerta termina tra quattro giorni