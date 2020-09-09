Sei alla ricerca di qualche applicazione da scaricare sul tuo smartphone Android? Ti consiglio di dare un’occhiata alla lista che troverai più in basso, contenente tutte le app ed i giochi a pagamento che Google ha deciso di offrire gratuitamente per un periodo di tempo limitato! Affrettati, prima che sia troppo tardi.
App
- English for all! Pro – L’offerta termina oggi
- Nature Sound Simulator – L’offerta termina oggi
- NOAA Marine Weather Forecast – L’offerta termina oggi
- Pari Keyboard – for Coding – L’offerta termina oggi
- Pocket Bookmark Pro – L’offerta termina oggi
- RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO) – L’offerta termina domani
- Snipback – Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD – L’offerta termina domani
- Auto-rotate Control Pro – L’offerta termina domani
- Blue Light Filter Pro – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
- All Currency Converter Pro – Money Exchange Rates – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
- Rotation Control Lite – L’offerta termina tra tre giorni
Giochi
- Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell – L’offerta termina oggi
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) – L’offerta termina oggi
- Hook – L’offerta termina oggi
- klocki – L’offerta termina oggi
- Legend of the cartoon – L’offerta termina oggi
- NABOKI – L’offerta termina oggi
- oO – L’offerta termina oggi
- PUSH – L’offerta termina oggi
- Up Left Out – L’offerta termina oggi
- [VIP]Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
- 2048 – Puzzle Game – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
- Ball Collect 3D – Best casual endless game – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
- Grow Spaceship VIP – Galaxy Battle – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
- Idle Poo Factory VIP – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
- Race 3D – Cool Relaxing endless running game – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
- Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic – RPG Adventure – L’offerta termina tra due giorni
- 2048 Puzzle Game – L’offerta termina tra tre giorni
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium – L’offerta termina tra tre giorni
- Fear in hospital: survival PRO – L’offerta termina tra tre giorni
- House of Fear: Surviving Predator PRO – L’offerta termina tra tre giorni
- Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG – L’offerta termina tra quattro giorni
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) – L’offerta termina tra quattro giorni