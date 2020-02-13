Google Play Pass è un servizio in abbonamento offerto dal colosso di Mountain View, grazie al quale è possibile accedere ad un catalogo di oltre trecento applicazioni e giochi, privi di annunci pubblicitari e acquisti in-app. Le app inserite in questo catalogo (perlopiù giochi), dunque, sono esenti da una qualsiasi forma di pubblicità e hanno tutti gli acquisti in-app sbloccati, per cui l’utente che sceglie di aderire al servizio non sarà obbligato ad effettuare eventuali acquisti per sbloccare funzionalità premium o boost del gioco. Tutto è, a priori, gratuito.

Google Play Pass, disponibilità e lista delle app e dei giochi

Al momento, Google Play Pass è disponibile nei soli Stati Uniti al prezzo di 4,99 dollari al mese, ma a breve arriverà anche in Europa. Intanto, vi lasciamo alla lista di alcune delle applicazioni e dei giochi disponibili con Google Play Pass.

  1. Cut the Rope: Time Travel
  2. StoryToys Rapunzel
  3. Kids Animals Jigsaw Puzzles
  4. Jigsaw Puzzles – Puzzle Game
  5. Dumb Ways to Die 2: The Games
  6. Quotes Creator
  7. Jurassic World – Dinosaurs
  8. Animal Puzzles for Kids
  9. Pixel Art: Color by Number
  10. King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG
  11. Drive Simulator
  12. Door Kickers
  13. Fill-In Crosswords
  14. Vertical Adventure : Jump, Die, Retry
  15. KWGT Kustom Widget Maker
  16. KLWP Live Wallpaper Maker
  17. Rain Alarm
  18. Code Karts Pre-coding for Kids
  19. Harmony: Relaxing Music Puzzles
  20. Learn to Read & Save Animals, Engish Phonics ABC
  21. Teslagrad
  22. Cut the Rope: Magic
  23. Walk Band – Mulltitracks Music
  24. Elmo Loves 123s
  25. OK Golf
  26. Sesame Street Alphabet Kitchen
  27. Busy Shapes & Colors
  28. HiPER Calc Pro
  29. Domino Game * Best Dominoes
  30. DJ Loop Pads
  31. Portal Knights
  32. This War of Mine
  33. SpellForce: Heroes & Magic
  34. The Battle of Polytopia – An Epic Civilization War
  35. Dominoes – Best Classic Dominos Game
  36. Threes!
  37. Strawberry Shortcake Pocket Lockets
  38. Camera ZOOM FX Premium
  39. Samorost 3
  40. Twisty Arrow
  41. VideoShow Pro -Video Editor,music,cut,no watermark
  42. Velociraptor: Small and Speedy
  43. ADV Screen Record
  44. Polar Bear Horizon
  45. Shadowmatic
  46. Sago Mini Apartment
  47. Dance School Stories – Dance Dreams Come True
  48. Code the Robot. Save the Cat
  49. Stylist Girl – Make Me Gorgeous!
  50. A Frog Thing
  51. Sago Mini Toolbox
  52. What Were Dinosaurs Like?
  53. How Are Things Made?
  54. Horse Hotel Premium – manager of your own ranch!
  55. What’s In The Oceans?
  56. Pandamino – A Color Slide Puzzle Adventure
  57. What’s in Space?
  58. DogWorld Premium – My Puppy
  59. The Bugs I: Insects?
  60. How did Pirates Live?
  61. Sleepa: Relaxing sounds, Sleep
  62. Mars: Mars
  63. One More Line
  64. Guns’n’Glory Zombies Premium
  65. Swordigo
  66. Ninja Hero Cats Premium
  67. Pumped BMX 3
  68. Touchgrind BMX 2
  69. Touchgrind BMX
  70. Bored Button
  71. Cubistry
  72. Baby Phone. Kids Game
  73. Puzzles for Toddlers with Learning Words for Kids
  74. Toca Mini
  75. Bridge Constructor Portal
  76. Energy: Anti Stress Loops
  77. 2048
  78. Sudoku
  79. Nonogram.com – Picture cross puzzle game
  80. Flow Free: Hexes
  81. 2048
  82. CONNECTION
  83. Mahjong 3 (Full)
  84. hocus.
  85. Red Herring
  86. Monument Valley 2
  87. Flow Free: Warps
  88. Jigsaw Puzzles Real
  89. Death Squared
  90. Shapes
  91. Red Herring
  92. Andoku Sudoku 3
  93. Classic Labyrinth 3d Maze – The Wooden Puzzle Game
  94. Lines – Physics Drawing Puzzle
  95. Mahjong (Full)
  96. Best Sudoku (Free)
  97. Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
  98. Sudoku
  99. Find The Difference – Spot It Game
  100. .projekt
  101. Square Paint
  102. Minesweeper Pro
  103. Disaster Will Strike
  104. Word Search Games in english
  105. Two Eyes – Nonogram
  106. Sudoku
  107. ELOH
  108. FRAMED
  109. Block Puzzle & Conquer
  110. 100 Blocks Puzzle
  111. FRAMED 2
  112. Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 – Premium
  113. Cubes
  114. Moto X3M Bike Race Game
  115. Furious Car Driving 2017
  116. Absolute Drift
  117. Offroad Legends 2
  118. Stardew Valley
  119. My Bakery Empire – Bake, Decorate & Serve Cakes
  120. Roller Skating Girls – Dance on Wheels
  121. Magium – Text adventure RPG (CYOA)
  122. Rhythmic Gymnastics Dream Team: Girls Dance
  123. Sorcery! 3
  124. Sorcery! 2
  125. Sorcery!
  126. DIY Fashion Star – Design Hacks Clothing Game
  127. 80 Days
  128. Sorcery! 4
  129. Hoplite
  130. Star WarsTM: KOTOR
  131. Mini Metro
  132. Pocket City
  133. This is the Police
  134. Game Dev Tycoon
  135. SimplePlanes
  136. Fiz : Brewery Management Game
  137. Getting Over it with Bennett Foddy
  138. Extreme Landings Pro
  139. Love Story Games: Teenage Drama
  140. Taxi Game 2
  141. 7 Little Words: A fun twist on crossword puzzles
  142. Crossword Puzzle Free
  143. Word Search
  144. English Guess The Phrase
  145. Word Search
  146. Work Breaker
  147. Moon+ Reader Pro
  148. Dictionary.com Premium
  149. Encyclopedia by Farlex
  150. Science Dictionary by Farlex
  151. Deutsches Wörterbuch
  152. Dictionnaire francais
  153. Toca Kitchen Sushi Restaurant
  154. ISS Live Now: Live Earth View and ISS Tracker
  155. King of Math Junior
  156. Star Tracker – Mobile Sky Map & Stargazing guide
  157. Drawing Pad
  158. Learn Spanish Phrases | Spanish Translator
  159. King of Math
  160. Flashcards – Study, Memorize & Improve Vocabulary
  161. Mermaids
  162. VoiceTooner – Voice changer with cartoons
  163. Voice changer with effects
  164. ColorMe – Coloring Book Free
  165. Decision Roulette
  166. White Noise Generator
  167. Smart Recorder – High-quality voice recorder
  168. jetAudio HD Music Player Plus
  169. Rain Sounds – Sleep & Relax
  170. Sound Meter
  171. Perfect Piano
  172. Voice Recorder
  173. Real Guitar – Guitar Playing Made Easy.
  174. Phonograph Music Player
  175. Sleep Timer (Turn music off)
  176. RevHeadz Engine Sounds
  177. Ukelele Tuner
  178. Voice Recorder Pro
  179. myTuner Radio App: FM Radio + Internet Radio Tuner
  180. Tunable: Music Practice Tools
  181. Photo Studio PRO
  182. Camera MX – Photo & Video Camera
  183. MIX by Camera360
  184. Nebi – Film Photo
  185. TouchRetouch
  186. PixelLab – Text on pictures
  187. Photo Editor
  188. Footej Camera
  189. Pixgram – video photo slideshow
  190. Pic Stitch – #1 Collage Maker
  191. Text on Photo – Fontmania
  192. Handy Photo
  193. Photo Editor PRO
  194. Easy Voice Recorder Pro
  195. Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro
  196. Business Calendar 2 – Agenda, Planner & Organizer
  197. Notebloc PDF Scanner App – Scan, save & share
  198. My Notes – Notepad
  199. To Do List
  200. Business Calendar Pro
  201. Password Safe – Secure Password Manager
  202. All-in-One Calculator
  203. CalenGoo – Calendar and Tasks
  204. Enpass Password Manager
  205. AppLocker | Lock Apps – Fingerprint, PIN, Pattern
  206. dataDex – Pokedex for Pokemon
  207. Laser Level
  208. Unit Converter
  209. Signal Spy – Monitor Signal Strength & Data Usage
  210. Lexis Audio Editor
  211. WiFi Warden
  212. File Manager
  213. Barcode Scanner
  214. The Zueira’s Voice
  215. Simple Speedcheck
  216. Ultra Lock – App Lock, Photo and Video Vault
  217. Internet Speed Test Original – WiFi Analyzer
  218. Tasker
  219. NOAA Weather International
  220. Weather XL PRO – Weather radar & 10 day forecast
  221. AccuWeather: Live weather forecast & storm radar
  222. Terraria
  223. Unified Remote Full
  224. Hi-Q MP3 Voicce Recorder Pro
  225. Weather Live°
  226. Daylio – Diary, Journal, Mood Tracker
  227. VivaVideo PRO Video Editor HD
  228. Sleepo: Relaxing sounds, Sleep
  229. White Noise
  230. Einstein’s Riddle Logic Puzzles
  231. Pet World Premium – animal shelter – care of them
  232. Anime Love Story Games: Shadowtime
  233. FlipaClip: Cartoon animation
  234. Infinite Painter
  235. Alarm Clock with Missions & Loud Ringtones -Alarmy
  236. FunnyFood Kindergarten learning games for toddlers
  237. Pastry Paradise
  238. Sago Mini Pet Cafe
  239. Wonder Zoo – Animal rescue !
  240. Spending Tracker
  241. TRIVIA 360
  242. First Words for Baby
  243. One Line
  244. Evoland
  245. Cytus II
  246. Sally’s Law
  247. Traffix
  248. Podcast Republic – Podcast Player & Radio App
  249. Gem Miner 2
  250. HEX
  251. Pics 2 Words – A free Infinity Search Puzzle Game
  252. Weather Kitty – Forecast, Radar & Cat Pictures
  253. Word Search – A free game with infinite puzzles
  254. Money Manager Expense & Budget
  255. Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium
  256. My Very Hungry Caterpillar
  257. Pinball Flipper Classic 11in1 – Arcade Breakout 18
  258. Number Mazes: Rikudo Puzzles
  259. Cut the Rope FULL FREE
  260. ArtFlow: Paint Draw Sketchbook
  261. ∞ Infinity Loop
  262. Little Panda Fireman
  263. Cut the Rope 2
  264. Brain It On! – Physics Puzzles
  265. Power Girls Super City- Superhero Salon & Pets
  266. Cross DJ Pro – Mix your music
  267. Little Panda’s Jewl Adventure
  268. Decipher: The Brain Game
  269. Diaro – Diary, Journal, Notes, Mood Tracker
  270. What’s inside the box?