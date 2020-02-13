Google Play Pass è un servizio in abbonamento offerto dal colosso di Mountain View, grazie al quale è possibile accedere ad un catalogo di oltre trecento applicazioni e giochi, privi di annunci pubblicitari e acquisti in-app. Le app inserite in questo catalogo (perlopiù giochi), dunque, sono esenti da una qualsiasi forma di pubblicità e hanno tutti gli acquisti in-app sbloccati, per cui l’utente che sceglie di aderire al servizio non sarà obbligato ad effettuare eventuali acquisti per sbloccare funzionalità premium o boost del gioco. Tutto è, a priori, gratuito.

Google Play Pass, disponibilità e lista delle app e dei giochi

Al momento, Google Play Pass è disponibile nei soli Stati Uniti al prezzo di 4,99 dollari al mese, ma a breve arriverà anche in Europa. Intanto, vi lasciamo alla lista di alcune delle applicazioni e dei giochi disponibili con Google Play Pass.