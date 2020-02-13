Google Play Pass è un servizio in abbonamento offerto dal colosso di Mountain View, grazie al quale è possibile accedere ad un catalogo di oltre trecento applicazioni e giochi, privi di annunci pubblicitari e acquisti in-app. Le app inserite in questo catalogo (perlopiù giochi), dunque, sono esenti da una qualsiasi forma di pubblicità e hanno tutti gli acquisti in-app sbloccati, per cui l’utente che sceglie di aderire al servizio non sarà obbligato ad effettuare eventuali acquisti per sbloccare funzionalità premium o boost del gioco. Tutto è, a priori, gratuito.
Google Play Pass, disponibilità e lista delle app e dei giochi
Al momento, Google Play Pass è disponibile nei soli Stati Uniti al prezzo di 4,99 dollari al mese, ma a breve arriverà anche in Europa. Intanto, vi lasciamo alla lista di alcune delle applicazioni e dei giochi disponibili con Google Play Pass.
- Cut the Rope: Time Travel
- StoryToys Rapunzel
- Kids Animals Jigsaw Puzzles
- Jigsaw Puzzles – Puzzle Game
- Dumb Ways to Die 2: The Games
- Quotes Creator
- Jurassic World – Dinosaurs
- Animal Puzzles for Kids
- Pixel Art: Color by Number
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG
- Drive Simulator
- Door Kickers
- Fill-In Crosswords
- Vertical Adventure : Jump, Die, Retry
- KWGT Kustom Widget Maker
- KLWP Live Wallpaper Maker
- Rain Alarm
- Code Karts Pre-coding for Kids
- Harmony: Relaxing Music Puzzles
- Learn to Read & Save Animals, Engish Phonics ABC
- Teslagrad
- Cut the Rope: Magic
- Walk Band – Mulltitracks Music
- Elmo Loves 123s
- OK Golf
- Sesame Street Alphabet Kitchen
- Busy Shapes & Colors
- HiPER Calc Pro
- Domino Game * Best Dominoes
- DJ Loop Pads
- Portal Knights
- This War of Mine
- SpellForce: Heroes & Magic
- The Battle of Polytopia – An Epic Civilization War
- Dominoes – Best Classic Dominos Game
- Threes!
- Strawberry Shortcake Pocket Lockets
- Camera ZOOM FX Premium
- Samorost 3
- Twisty Arrow
- VideoShow Pro -Video Editor,music,cut,no watermark
- Velociraptor: Small and Speedy
- ADV Screen Record
- Polar Bear Horizon
- Shadowmatic
- Sago Mini Apartment
- Dance School Stories – Dance Dreams Come True
- Code the Robot. Save the Cat
- Stylist Girl – Make Me Gorgeous!
- A Frog Thing
- Sago Mini Toolbox
- What Were Dinosaurs Like?
- How Are Things Made?
- Horse Hotel Premium – manager of your own ranch!
- What’s In The Oceans?
- Pandamino – A Color Slide Puzzle Adventure
- What’s in Space?
- DogWorld Premium – My Puppy
- The Bugs I: Insects?
- How did Pirates Live?
- Sleepa: Relaxing sounds, Sleep
- Mars: Mars
- One More Line
- Guns’n’Glory Zombies Premium
- Swordigo
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium
- Pumped BMX 3
- Touchgrind BMX 2
- Touchgrind BMX
- Bored Button
- Cubistry
- Baby Phone. Kids Game
- Puzzles for Toddlers with Learning Words for Kids
- Toca Mini
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Energy: Anti Stress Loops
- 2048
- Sudoku
- Nonogram.com – Picture cross puzzle game
- Flow Free: Hexes
- 2048
- CONNECTION
- Mahjong 3 (Full)
- hocus.
- Red Herring
- Monument Valley 2
- Flow Free: Warps
- Jigsaw Puzzles Real
- Death Squared
- Shapes
- Red Herring
- Andoku Sudoku 3
- Classic Labyrinth 3d Maze – The Wooden Puzzle Game
- Lines – Physics Drawing Puzzle
- Mahjong (Full)
- Best Sudoku (Free)
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- Sudoku
- Find The Difference – Spot It Game
- .projekt
- Square Paint
- Minesweeper Pro
- Disaster Will Strike
- Word Search Games in english
- Two Eyes – Nonogram
- Sudoku
- ELOH
- FRAMED
- Block Puzzle & Conquer
- 100 Blocks Puzzle
- FRAMED 2
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 – Premium
- Cubes
- Moto X3M Bike Race Game
- Furious Car Driving 2017
- Absolute Drift
- Offroad Legends 2
- Stardew Valley
- My Bakery Empire – Bake, Decorate & Serve Cakes
- Roller Skating Girls – Dance on Wheels
- Magium – Text adventure RPG (CYOA)
- Rhythmic Gymnastics Dream Team: Girls Dance
- Sorcery! 3
- Sorcery! 2
- Sorcery!
- DIY Fashion Star – Design Hacks Clothing Game
- 80 Days
- Sorcery! 4
- Hoplite
- Star WarsTM: KOTOR
- Mini Metro
- Pocket City
- This is the Police
- Game Dev Tycoon
- SimplePlanes
- Fiz : Brewery Management Game
- Getting Over it with Bennett Foddy
- Extreme Landings Pro
- Love Story Games: Teenage Drama
- Taxi Game 2
- 7 Little Words: A fun twist on crossword puzzles
- Crossword Puzzle Free
- Word Search
- English Guess The Phrase
- Word Search
- Work Breaker
- Moon+ Reader Pro
- Dictionary.com Premium
- Encyclopedia by Farlex
- Science Dictionary by Farlex
- Deutsches Wörterbuch
- Dictionnaire francais
- Toca Kitchen Sushi Restaurant
- ISS Live Now: Live Earth View and ISS Tracker
- King of Math Junior
- Star Tracker – Mobile Sky Map & Stargazing guide
- Drawing Pad
- Learn Spanish Phrases | Spanish Translator
- King of Math
- Flashcards – Study, Memorize & Improve Vocabulary
- Mermaids
- VoiceTooner – Voice changer with cartoons
- Voice changer with effects
- ColorMe – Coloring Book Free
- Decision Roulette
- White Noise Generator
- Smart Recorder – High-quality voice recorder
- jetAudio HD Music Player Plus
- Rain Sounds – Sleep & Relax
- Sound Meter
- Perfect Piano
- Voice Recorder
- Real Guitar – Guitar Playing Made Easy.
- Phonograph Music Player
- Sleep Timer (Turn music off)
- RevHeadz Engine Sounds
- Ukelele Tuner
- Voice Recorder Pro
- myTuner Radio App: FM Radio + Internet Radio Tuner
- Tunable: Music Practice Tools
- Photo Studio PRO
- Camera MX – Photo & Video Camera
- MIX by Camera360
- Nebi – Film Photo
- TouchRetouch
- PixelLab – Text on pictures
- Photo Editor
- Footej Camera
- Pixgram – video photo slideshow
- Pic Stitch – #1 Collage Maker
- Text on Photo – Fontmania
- Handy Photo
- Photo Editor PRO
- Easy Voice Recorder Pro
- Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro
- Business Calendar 2 – Agenda, Planner & Organizer
- Notebloc PDF Scanner App – Scan, save & share
- My Notes – Notepad
- To Do List
- Business Calendar Pro
- Password Safe – Secure Password Manager
- All-in-One Calculator
- CalenGoo – Calendar and Tasks
- Enpass Password Manager
- AppLocker | Lock Apps – Fingerprint, PIN, Pattern
- dataDex – Pokedex for Pokemon
- Laser Level
- Unit Converter
- Signal Spy – Monitor Signal Strength & Data Usage
- Lexis Audio Editor
- WiFi Warden
- File Manager
- Barcode Scanner
- The Zueira’s Voice
- Simple Speedcheck
- Ultra Lock – App Lock, Photo and Video Vault
- Internet Speed Test Original – WiFi Analyzer
- Tasker
- NOAA Weather International
- Weather XL PRO – Weather radar & 10 day forecast
- AccuWeather: Live weather forecast & storm radar
- Terraria
- Unified Remote Full
- Hi-Q MP3 Voicce Recorder Pro
- Weather Live°
- Daylio – Diary, Journal, Mood Tracker
- VivaVideo PRO Video Editor HD
- Sleepo: Relaxing sounds, Sleep
- White Noise
- Einstein’s Riddle Logic Puzzles
- Pet World Premium – animal shelter – care of them
- Anime Love Story Games: Shadowtime
- FlipaClip: Cartoon animation
- Infinite Painter
- Alarm Clock with Missions & Loud Ringtones -Alarmy
- FunnyFood Kindergarten learning games for toddlers
- Pastry Paradise
- Sago Mini Pet Cafe
- Wonder Zoo – Animal rescue !
- Spending Tracker
- TRIVIA 360
- First Words for Baby
- One Line
- Evoland
- Cytus II
- Sally’s Law
- Traffix
- Podcast Republic – Podcast Player & Radio App
- Gem Miner 2
- HEX
- Pics 2 Words – A free Infinity Search Puzzle Game
- Weather Kitty – Forecast, Radar & Cat Pictures
- Word Search – A free game with infinite puzzles
- Money Manager Expense & Budget
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium
- My Very Hungry Caterpillar
- Pinball Flipper Classic 11in1 – Arcade Breakout 18
- Number Mazes: Rikudo Puzzles
- Cut the Rope FULL FREE
- ArtFlow: Paint Draw Sketchbook
- ∞ Infinity Loop
- Little Panda Fireman
- Cut the Rope 2
- Brain It On! – Physics Puzzles
- Power Girls Super City- Superhero Salon & Pets
- Cross DJ Pro – Mix your music
- Little Panda’s Jewl Adventure
- Decipher: The Brain Game
- Diaro – Diary, Journal, Notes, Mood Tracker
- What’s inside the box?