Google ha annunciato i titoli che potranno essere scaricati gratuitamente per il mese di Gennaio da chi è in possesso di un abbonamento a Stadia Pro. Per chi non lo sapesse, Google Stadia è il servizio di giochi in streaming sviluppato dal colosso di Mountain View, grazie al quale eseguire in streaming una serie di titoli da un qualsiasi dispositivo, TV, smartphone, tablet, PC o quel che sia.

Al momento, l’unico piano disponibile per usufruire di Google Stadia è quello Pro, che tra gli altri vantaggi offre anche alcuni titoli da scaricare gratuitamente ogni mese. Ebbene, i due giochi che saranno disponibili gratis per il mese di Gennaio sono Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration e Thumper. Per il mese di Dicembre, invece, gli abbonati a Google Stadia Pro hanno potuto ottenere gratuitamente i due titoli Tomb Raider Definitive Edition e Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition, mentre nel mese di Novembre i giochi disponibili gratuitamente sono stati Destiny 2: The Collection Samurai Shodown.

Intanto, ecco tutti i giochi disponibili su Google Stadia:

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Borderlands 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Darksiders Genesis;
  • Destiny 2: the collection
  • Destroy all Humans!
  • DOOM
  • DOOM eternal
  • Dragonball Xenoverse 2
  • Farming Simulator 19
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Football Manager 2000
  • Get Packed
  • Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • Gods & Monsters
  • GRID
  • GYLT
  • Just Dance 2020
  • Kine
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Metro Exodus
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • NBA 2K20
  • Orcs Must Die! 3
  • Rage 2
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
  • SAMURAI SHODOWN
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Supercross 3
  • SUPERHOT
  • The Crew 2
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Thumper
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Trials Rising
  • Watch Dogs Legion
  • Windjammers 2
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood