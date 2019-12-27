Google ha annunciato i titoli che potranno essere scaricati gratuitamente per il mese di Gennaio da chi è in possesso di un abbonamento a Stadia Pro. Per chi non lo sapesse, Google Stadia è il servizio di giochi in streaming sviluppato dal colosso di Mountain View, grazie al quale eseguire in streaming una serie di titoli da un qualsiasi dispositivo, TV, smartphone, tablet, PC o quel che sia.
Al momento, l’unico piano disponibile per usufruire di Google Stadia è quello Pro, che tra gli altri vantaggi offre anche alcuni titoli da scaricare gratuitamente ogni mese. Ebbene, i due giochi che saranno disponibili gratis per il mese di Gennaio sono Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration e Thumper. Per il mese di Dicembre, invece, gli abbonati a Google Stadia Pro hanno potuto ottenere gratuitamente i due titoli Tomb Raider Definitive Edition e Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition, mentre nel mese di Novembre i giochi disponibili gratuitamente sono stati Destiny 2: The Collection e Samurai Shodown.
Intanto, ecco tutti i giochi disponibili su Google Stadia:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Borderlands 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Darksiders Genesis;
- Destiny 2: the collection
- Destroy all Humans!
- DOOM
- DOOM eternal
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2
- Farming Simulator 19
- Final Fantasy XV
- Football Manager 2000
- Get Packed
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Gods & Monsters
- GRID
- GYLT
- Just Dance 2020
- Kine
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Metro Exodus
- Mortal Kombat 11
- NBA 2K20
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Rage 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- SAMURAI SHODOWN
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Supercross 3
- SUPERHOT
- The Crew 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Thumper
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Trials Rising
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Windjammers 2
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood