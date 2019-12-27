Google ha annunciato i titoli che potranno essere scaricati gratuitamente per il mese di Gennaio da chi è in possesso di un abbonamento a Stadia Pro. Per chi non lo sapesse, Google Stadia è il servizio di giochi in streaming sviluppato dal colosso di Mountain View, grazie al quale eseguire in streaming una serie di titoli da un qualsiasi dispositivo, TV, smartphone, tablet, PC o quel che sia.

Al momento, l’unico piano disponibile per usufruire di Google Stadia è quello Pro, che tra gli altri vantaggi offre anche alcuni titoli da scaricare gratuitamente ogni mese. Ebbene, i due giochi che saranno disponibili gratis per il mese di Gennaio sono Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration e Thumper. Per il mese di Dicembre, invece, gli abbonati a Google Stadia Pro hanno potuto ottenere gratuitamente i due titoli Tomb Raider Definitive Edition e Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition, mentre nel mese di Novembre i giochi disponibili gratuitamente sono stati Destiny 2: The Collection e Samurai Shodown.

Intanto, ecco tutti i giochi disponibili su Google Stadia:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Baldur’s Gate 3

Borderlands 3

Cyberpunk 2077