Gennaio e febbraio sono tradizionalmente i periodi di stasi della TV, proprio come lo era l’estate tanto tempo fa.

Tra i migliori film in uscita entro Natale per qualificarsi per la stagione dei premi e gli studi di produzione che detengono le migliori cose da pubblicare da marzo a maggio in tempo per la votazione degli Emmy, i freddi mesi invernali possono essere noiosi.

Fortunatamente, Disney+ non segue quella tradizione dato ciò che arriverà in streaming a febbraio 2023. Il grande arrivo, ovviamente, è quello di Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, che debutta su Disney+ il primo del mese.

C’è anche un making-of speciale e dietro le quinte della colonna sonora. Ma non è tutto ciò che arriverà a febbraio. C’è anche la seconda stagione di The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, il finale della prima stagione di National Treasure: Edge of History e gli episodi in corso di Star Wars: The Bad Batch diretti verso l’arrivo della terza stagione di The Mandalorian a marzo.

Inoltre, Disney + sta iniziando a trasferire i popolari programmi via cavo di Hulu che piacciono a tutte le età, tra cui Dance Moms, Dance Moms: Miami, Storage Wars, Storage Wars: Miami e Storage Wars: New York.

Ecco la lista delle uscite della prima metà di febbraio 2023

1 febbraio

National Treasure: Edge of History stagione 1, Episodio 9

Star Wars: The Bad Batch stagione 2, Episodio 6

Puppy Dog Pals (stagione 5, Parte 4)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (stagione 2)

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (stagione 1)

Dead End Express (stagione 1)

O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (stagione 1)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (stagione 1-3)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

3 febbraio

Life Below Zero (stagione 19)

Clan of the Meerkats

Water and Power: A California Heist

8 febbraio

Assembled Season 1, Episode 14, The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

National Treasure: Edge of History stagione 1 Finale

The Owl House Season 3, Episodio 2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch stagione 2, Episodi 7 e 8

Hamster & Gretel (stagione 1, Parte 3)

Me & Mickey (stagione 1, Parte 6)

7 Toughest Days (stagione 1)

Arranged (stagione 1)

Celebrity House Hunting (stagione 1)

Dance Moms (stagione 1-2 e 7)

Dance Moms: Miami (stagione 1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (stagione 1-2)

Forged in Fire (stagione 4)

Ghost Hunters (stagione 1-2)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (stagione 1-2)

Ice Road Truckers (stagione 11)

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (stagione 2)

The Proof Is Out There (stagione 1-2)

Rescue Cam (stagione 1)

Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (stagione 1)

Storage Wars: Miami (stagione 1)

Storage Wars: New York (stagione 1-2)

Storage Wars (stagione 14)

10 febbraio

Legends stagione 1, Episode 27-29: Ant-Man/Hank & Janet/Wasp

Dug Day’s: Carl’s Date

42 to 1

The Christmas Consultant

Feliz Navidad

House of Darkness

Liz & Dick

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

The Santa Con

Tommy

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

Turkey Hollow

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

15 febbraio