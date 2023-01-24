Gennaio e febbraio sono tradizionalmente i periodi di stasi della TV, proprio come lo era l’estate tanto tempo fa.
Tra i migliori film in uscita entro Natale per qualificarsi per la stagione dei premi e gli studi di produzione che detengono le migliori cose da pubblicare da marzo a maggio in tempo per la votazione degli Emmy, i freddi mesi invernali possono essere noiosi.
Fortunatamente, Disney+ non segue quella tradizione dato ciò che arriverà in streaming a febbraio 2023. Il grande arrivo, ovviamente, è quello di Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, che debutta su Disney+ il primo del mese.
C’è anche un making-of speciale e dietro le quinte della colonna sonora. Ma non è tutto ciò che arriverà a febbraio. C’è anche la seconda stagione di The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, il finale della prima stagione di National Treasure: Edge of History e gli episodi in corso di Star Wars: The Bad Batch diretti verso l’arrivo della terza stagione di The Mandalorian a marzo.
Inoltre, Disney + sta iniziando a trasferire i popolari programmi via cavo di Hulu che piacciono a tutte le età, tra cui Dance Moms, Dance Moms: Miami, Storage Wars, Storage Wars: Miami e Storage Wars: New York.
Ecco la lista delle uscite della prima metà di febbraio 2023
1 febbraio
- National Treasure: Edge of History stagione 1, Episodio 9
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch stagione 2, Episodio 6
- Puppy Dog Pals (stagione 5, Parte 4)
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (stagione 2)
- The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (stagione 1)
- Dead End Express (stagione 1)
- O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (stagione 1)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (stagione 1-3)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
3 febbraio
- Life Below Zero (stagione 19)
- Clan of the Meerkats
- Water and Power: A California Heist
8 febbraio
- Assembled Season 1, Episode 14, The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- National Treasure: Edge of History stagione 1 Finale
- The Owl House Season 3, Episodio 2
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch stagione 2, Episodi 7 e 8
- Hamster & Gretel (stagione 1, Parte 3)
- Me & Mickey (stagione 1, Parte 6)
- 7 Toughest Days (stagione 1)
- Arranged (stagione 1)
- Celebrity House Hunting (stagione 1)
- Dance Moms (stagione 1-2 e 7)
- Dance Moms: Miami (stagione 1)
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (stagione 1-2)
- Forged in Fire (stagione 4)
- Ghost Hunters (stagione 1-2)
- History’s Greatest Mysteries (stagione 1-2)
- Ice Road Truckers (stagione 11)
- Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (stagione 2)
- The Proof Is Out There (stagione 1-2)
- Rescue Cam (stagione 1)
- Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (stagione 1)
- Storage Wars: Miami (stagione 1)
- Storage Wars: New York (stagione 1-2)
- Storage Wars (stagione 14)
10 febbraio
- Legends stagione 1, Episode 27-29: Ant-Man/Hank & Janet/Wasp
- Dug Day’s: Carl’s Date
- 42 to 1
- The Christmas Consultant
- Feliz Navidad
- House of Darkness
- Liz & Dick
- People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
- The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
- The Santa Con
- Tommy
- Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
- Turkey Hollow
- Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
15 febbraio
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch stagione 2, Episodes 9
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (stagione 1, Parte 1)
- SuperKitties (stagione 1, Parte 2)
- Mila in the Multiverse (stagione 1)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (stagione 3)
- Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (stagione 1)
- Mars (stagione 1)