Gennaio e febbraio sono tradizionalmente i periodi di stasi della TV, proprio come lo era l’estate tanto tempo fa.

Tra i migliori film in uscita entro Natale per qualificarsi per la stagione dei premi e gli studi di produzione che detengono le migliori cose da pubblicare da marzo a maggio in tempo per la votazione degli Emmy, i freddi mesi invernali possono essere noiosi.

Fortunatamente, Disney+ non segue quella tradizione dato ciò che arriverà in streaming a febbraio 2023. Il grande arrivo, ovviamente, è quello di Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, che debutta su Disney+ il primo del mese.

C’è anche un making-of speciale e dietro le quinte della colonna sonora. Ma non è tutto ciò che arriverà a febbraio. C’è anche la seconda stagione di The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, il finale della prima stagione di National Treasure: Edge of History e gli episodi in corso di Star Wars: The Bad Batch diretti verso l’arrivo della terza stagione di The Mandalorian a marzo.

Inoltre, Disney + sta iniziando a trasferire i popolari programmi via cavo di Hulu che piacciono a tutte le età, tra cui Dance Moms, Dance Moms: Miami, Storage Wars, Storage Wars: Miami e Storage Wars: New York.

Ecco la lista delle uscite della prima metà di febbraio 2023

1 febbraio

  • National Treasure: Edge of History stagione 1, Episodio 9
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch stagione 2, Episodio 6
  • Puppy Dog Pals (stagione 5, Parte 4)
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (stagione 2)
  • The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (stagione 1)
  • Dead End Express (stagione 1)
  • O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (stagione 1)
  • Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (stagione 1-3)
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

3 febbraio

  • Life Below Zero (stagione 19)
  • Clan of the Meerkats
  • Water and Power: A California Heist

8 febbraio

  • Assembled Season 1, Episode 14, The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • National Treasure: Edge of History stagione 1 Finale
  • The Owl House Season 3, Episodio 2
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch stagione 2, Episodi 7 e 8
  • Hamster & Gretel (stagione 1, Parte 3)
  • Me & Mickey (stagione 1, Parte 6)
  • 7 Toughest Days (stagione 1)
  • Arranged (stagione 1)
  • Celebrity House Hunting (stagione 1)
  • Dance Moms (stagione 1-2 e 7)
  • Dance Moms: Miami (stagione 1)
  • Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (stagione 1-2)
  • Forged in Fire (stagione 4)
  • Ghost Hunters (stagione 1-2)
  • History’s Greatest Mysteries (stagione 1-2)
  • Ice Road Truckers (stagione 11)
  • Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (stagione 2)
  • The Proof Is Out There (stagione 1-2)
  • Rescue Cam (stagione 1)
  • Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (stagione 1)
  • Storage Wars: Miami (stagione 1)
  • Storage Wars: New York (stagione 1-2)
  • Storage Wars (stagione 14)

10 febbraio

  • Legends stagione 1, Episode 27-29: Ant-Man/Hank & Janet/Wasp
  • Dug Day’s: Carl’s Date
  • 42 to 1
  • The Christmas Consultant
  • Feliz Navidad
  • House of Darkness
  • Liz & Dick
  • People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
  • The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
  • The Santa Con
  • Tommy
  • Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
  • Turkey Hollow
  • Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

15 febbraio

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch stagione 2, Episodes 9
  • Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (stagione 1, Parte 1)
  • SuperKitties (stagione 1, Parte 2)
  • Mila in the Multiverse (stagione 1)
  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (stagione 3)
  • Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (stagione 1)
  • Mars (stagione 1)
