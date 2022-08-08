Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti pullulano nel web e cercano di infettare il maggior numero di utenti possibile nel tentativo di rubare loro dati sensibili come password dei codici di sicurezza per i conti bancari.

Questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni spacciate come legittime le quali una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo iniziando a copiare tutto ciò che è salvato nelle memorie.

Onde evitare di incappare in questa tipologia di minaccia il consiglio migliore che possiamo darvi è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo da fonti certificate come il play store di Google, all’interno del quale sono condotti controlli periodici proprio per scongiurare questo tipo di pericoli.

App da non installare assolutamente