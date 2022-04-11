Uno dei maggiori pericoli che ogni utente Android non deve assolutamente sottovalutare è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti circolano in internet e sono pronti a infettare il maggior numero di dispositivi possibile, l’obbiettivo è ovviamente molto semplice, impadronirsi dei dati contenuti in memoria per poterli sfruttare a proprio vantaggio, recando dunque un danno a dir poco letale alla vittima.

Generalmente per diffondersi questa tipologia di software sfrutta come vettori delle applicazioni camuffate da legittime ma che, una volta installate, assumono il controllo del dispositivo instaurando delle connessioni remote presso dei server gestiti dall’hacker che ha scritto il malware, in tal modo potranno inviare la refurtiva che verrà esaminata in tutta comodità.

Il modo migliore per evitare questa tipologia di rischi è quello di scaricare app solo ed unicamente dal Play Store, in tal modo abbatterete il tasso di rischio.

App da disinstallare immediatamente