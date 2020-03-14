Buon fine settimana a tutti! Anche per questo Sabato, il Play Store di Google sta offrendo il download gratuito di tante app e giochi solitamente disponibili a pagamento. Senza perderci troppo in chiacchiere, vi lasciamo alla lista di tutte le applicazioni che possono essere scaricate gratuitamente per un periodo di tempo limitato. Ringraziamo, come al solito, i ragazzi di Android Police per la segnalazione.
APP
GIOCHI
- Dead Bunker 2 HD
- SOMEDAY
- Stone Of Souls
- [VIP] Cash Knight – Finding my manager (Idle RPG)
- God of Attack VIP
- Tower of Infinity VIP
- Duck Warfare
- 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game
- Crazy Tap Chef VIP
- Idle Train Station Tycoon : Money Clicker Inc.
- Tap knife VIP
- Devil Twins: VIP+
- Dragon slayer : Premium
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game
ICON PACKS
- Diddly – Icon Pack
- Star Clock Live Wallpaper
- Vinty – Icon Pack
- Shadowy Oreo Icon Pack
- Simplex Icon Pack
Oltre alle numerose applicazioni che possono essere scaricate gratuitamente, il Play Store in queste ore propone anche delle app e dei giochi ad un prezzo scontato rispetto a quello di listino. Ecco la lista con tutti i link per il download.
APP
- Calligrapher Pro
- Cycle Time Pro
- Maki Plus: Facebook and Messenger in a single app
- Push to Kindle by FiveFilters.org
- Alarm Clock Pro
- Rapid Cleaner Pro
- Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO
- Video Player All Format – OPlayer
- WiFi Thief Detector Pro(No Ad) – Who Use My WiFi?
- Learn Japanese Pro
- Learn Korean – Grammar Pro
- Photo Widget +
- Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks]
- Camera HD Pro
- GPS info premium +glonass
- Personal Finance – Expense Tracker, Money Manager
GIOCHI
- Aftermath XHD
- Juggle!
- Kiwanuka
- SpellKeeper
- Super Soccer Champs
- Tennis Champs Returns
- TileStorm: Eggbot’s Irish Adventure
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper?
- Doom & Destiny
- HideAndSeek[Story of Dorothy]
- The Moment : the Temple of Time
- Dust and Salt
- Super64Pro (N64 Emulator)
- Cyber Knights RPG Elite
- Dark Quest 2
- Earthlings Beware!
- Magic Cookies!
- Pilot Brothers 1
- Pilot Brothers 2
- Pilot Brothers 3
- Strike Team Hydra
- Templar Battleforce RPG
- Angel Fish: VIP+
- Cosmic Express
- Galaxy Trader
- Preschool Numbers and Quantities English & German
- ReactionLab 2 – Particle Sandbox
- Slayaway Camp: 1980’s Horror Puzzle Fun!