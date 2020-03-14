Buon fine settimana a tutti! Anche per questo Sabato, il Play Store di Google sta offrendo il download gratuito di tante app e giochi solitamente disponibili a pagamento. Senza perderci troppo in chiacchiere, vi lasciamo alla lista di tutte le applicazioni che possono essere scaricate gratuitamente per un periodo di tempo limitato. Ringraziamo, come al solito, i ragazzi di Android Police per la segnalazione.

APP

  1. Scientific Diet Clock
  2. Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) 
  3. KORG Kaossilator for Android 

GIOCHI

  1. Dead Bunker 2 HD
  2. SOMEDAY
  3. Stone Of Souls
  4. [VIP] Cash Knight – Finding my manager (Idle RPG)
  5. God of Attack VIP
  6. Tower of Infinity VIP
  7. Duck Warfare
  8. 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game
  9. Crazy Tap Chef VIP
  10. Idle Train Station Tycoon : Money Clicker Inc.
  11. Tap knife VIP
  12. Devil Twins: VIP+
  13. Dragon slayer : Premium
  14. Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game

ICON PACKS

  1. Diddly – Icon Pack
  2. Star Clock Live Wallpaper 
  3. Vinty – Icon Pack
  4. Shadowy Oreo Icon Pack
  5. Simplex Icon Pack

Oltre alle numerose applicazioni che possono essere scaricate gratuitamente, il Play Store in queste ore propone anche delle app e dei giochi ad un prezzo scontato rispetto a quello di listino. Ecco la lista con tutti i link per il download.

APP

  1. Calligrapher Pro
  2. Cycle Time Pro
  3. Maki Plus: Facebook and Messenger in a single app 
  4. Push to Kindle by FiveFilters.org 
  5. Alarm Clock Pro
  6. Rapid Cleaner Pro
  7. Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO
  8. Video Player All Format – OPlayer 
  9. WiFi Thief Detector Pro(No Ad) – Who Use My WiFi?
  10. Learn Japanese Pro
  11. Learn Korean – Grammar Pro
  12. Photo Widget + 
  13. Vape Tools Box [for true Geeks] 
  14. Camera HD Pro
  15. GPS info premium +glonass
  16. Personal Finance – Expense Tracker, Money Manager

GIOCHI

  1. Aftermath XHD 
  2. Juggle! 
  3. Kiwanuka 
  4. SpellKeeper
  5. Super Soccer Champs 
  6. Tennis Champs Returns 
  7. TileStorm: Eggbot’s Irish Adventure
  8. Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? 
  9. Doom & Destiny 
  10. HideAndSeek[Story of Dorothy]
  11. The Moment : the Temple of Time
  12. Dust and Salt 
  13. Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) 
  14. Cyber Knights RPG Elite 
  15. Dark Quest 2 
  16. Earthlings Beware! 
  17. Magic Cookies!
  18. Pilot Brothers 1 
  19. Pilot Brothers 2 
  20. Pilot Brothers 3 
  21. Strike Team Hydra 
  22. Templar Battleforce RPG 
  23. Angel Fish: VIP+
  24. Cosmic Express 
  25. Galaxy Trader 
  26. Preschool Numbers and Quantities English & German
  27. ReactionLab 2 – Particle Sandbox 
  28. Slayaway Camp: 1980’s Horror Puzzle Fun! 

ICON PACKS

  1. Borealis – Icon Pack 
  2. Verticons Icon Pack 
  3. 3D EARTH PRO – local weather forecast & rain radar 