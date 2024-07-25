CrowdStrike regala una gift card Uber per scusarsi del disastro su Windows

Pian piano la situazione legata a Microsoft e ai vari computer Windows in dotazione soprattutto alle aziende, sta rientrando. L’unico colpevole è CrowdStrike, azienda che si occupa della cybersicurezza di Microsoft che, con un aggiornamento fallato, ha fatto andare in tilt i sistemi di tutto il mondo.

Finalmente la situazione è in netta ripresa, dopo che oltre 4000 voli sono rimasti a terra e dopo che tante aziende hanno fornito disservizi ai loro clienti. A quanto pare proprio CrowdStrike avrebbe deciso di regalare una gift card Uber ad alcuni utenti per un valore di 10$.

CrowdStrike vuole scusarsi: regala una gift card da 10 $ ai suoi clienti

A ricevere il messaggio sono stati ovviamente solo alcuni utenti, i quali potranno avere dunque l’opportunità di avere il regalo.

“Dear CrowdStrike Partners,

We recognize the additional work that the July 19 incident has caused. And for that, we send our heartfelt thanks and apologies for the inconvenience.

The impacted version of the channel file 291 was added to Falcon’s known-bad list in the CrowdStrike Cloud. We also improved some of our cloud services to dramatically speed up their ability to make rapid communication to the sensor. No sensor updates, new channel files, or code was deployed from the CrowdStrike Cloud.

As many of you have been proactive in assisting your customers with recovery and remediation services, we want to ensure that you have access to the latest information, tools, and resources. Our centralized Remediation Hub is where you can find the latest updates, resources, and best practices for remediation.

Please also be on the lookout for our Preliminary Incident Review (PIR) which will be published soon.

To express our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or late night snack is on us! Access your UberEats credit by using code:”

Dopo i punti c’è ovviamente il codice regalo con il quale le persone potranno prendere il loro regalo, una gift card Uber.