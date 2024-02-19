Una delle caratteristiche da sempre più amate del sistema operativo per smartphone Android, è la sua natura Open Source, il che lo rende disponibile e tutti gli sviluppatori che possono così cimentarsi in modifiche personalizzate per creare versione personalizzate alle volte anche molto accattivanti.

Questo viene fatto ad esempio dalle grandi aziende che adottano il sistema di Google che creano così interfacce personalizzate e ad hoc per i loro smartphone ma anche da sviluppatori di terze parti che si occupano del modding di Android dedicato a coloro che magari vogliono qualche libertà in più dal loro smartphone che normalmente l’interfaccia proprietaria non concede.

Ed ecco che è proprio questo il caso del team di sviluppo dietro LineageOS, il quale raggiunge la versione numero 21 basata sull’aggiornamento più recente di Android, la versione 14, LineageOS 21 è disponibile al download e aggiunge numerose funzionalità, scopriamole insieme con il changelog ufficiale.

Tantissime novità

Il team di sviluppo dietro LineageOS 21 ha sottolineato come la somiglianza grafica tra le versione 12, 13 e 14 di Android abbia permesso un minor impiego di risorse da parte del team che ha così potuto concentrarsi di più sullo sviluppo delle applicazioni proprietarie richiedendo anche meno tempo, ecco il changelog completo della nuova versione: