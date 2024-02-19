Una delle caratteristiche da sempre più amate del sistema operativo per smartphone Android, è la sua natura Open Source, il che lo rende disponibile e tutti gli sviluppatori che possono così cimentarsi in modifiche personalizzate per creare versione personalizzate alle volte anche molto accattivanti.
Questo viene fatto ad esempio dalle grandi aziende che adottano il sistema di Google che creano così interfacce personalizzate e ad hoc per i loro smartphone ma anche da sviluppatori di terze parti che si occupano del modding di Android dedicato a coloro che magari vogliono qualche libertà in più dal loro smartphone che normalmente l’interfaccia proprietaria non concede.
Ed ecco che è proprio questo il caso del team di sviluppo dietro LineageOS, il quale raggiunge la versione numero 21 basata sull’aggiornamento più recente di Android, la versione 14, LineageOS 21 è disponibile al download e aggiunge numerose funzionalità, scopriamole insieme con il changelog ufficiale.
Tantissime novità
Il team di sviluppo dietro LineageOS 21 ha sottolineato come la somiglianza grafica tra le versione 12, 13 e 14 di Android abbia permesso un minor impiego di risorse da parte del team che ha così potuto concentrarsi di più sullo sviluppo delle applicazioni proprietarie richiedendo anche meno tempo, ecco il changelog completo della nuova versione:
- Security patches from January 2023 to February 2024 have been merged to LineageOS 18.1 through 21.
Glimpse of Us: We now have a shining new app, Glimpse! It will become the default gallery app starting from LineageOS 21
- An extensive list of applications were heavily improved or redesigned:
- Aperture: A touch of Material You, new video features, and more!
- Calculator: Complete Material You redesign
- Contacts: Design adjustments for Material You
- Dialer: Large cleanups and code updates, Material You and bugfixes
- Eleven: Some Material You design updates
- Jelly: Refreshed interface, Material You and per-website location permissions
- LatinIME: Material You enhancements, spacebar trackpad, fixed number row
- Messaging: Design adjustments for Material You
- A brand new boot animation by our awesome designer Vazguard!
- SeedVault and Etar have both been updated to their newest respective upstream version.
- WebView has been updated to Chromium 120.0.6099.144.
- We have further developed our side pop-out expanding volume panel.
- Our Updater app should now install A/B updates much faster (thank Google!)
- We have contributed even more changes and improvements back upstream to the FOSS Etar calendar app we integrated some time back!
- We have contributed even more changes and improvements back upstream to the Seedvault backup app.
- Android TV builds still ship with an ad-free Android TV launcher, unlike Google’s ad-enabled launcher – most Android TV Google Apps packages now have options to use the Google ad-enabled launcher or our ad-restricted version.
- Our merge scripts have been largely overhauled, greatly simplifying the Android Security Bulletin merge process, as well as making supporting devices like Pixel devices that have full source releases much more streamlined.
- Our extract utilities can now extract from OTA images and factory images directly, further simplifying monthly security updates for maintainers on devices that receive security patches regularly.
- LLVM has been fully embraced, with builds now defaulting to using LLVM bin-utils and optionally, the LLVM integrated assembler. For those of you with older kernels, worry not, you can always opt-out.
- A global Quick Settings light mode has been developed so that this UI element matches the device’s theme.
- Our Setup Wizard has seen adaptation for Android 14, with improved styling, more seamless transitions, and significant amounts of legacy code being stripped out.
- The developer-kit (e.g. Radxa 0, Banana Pi B5, ODROID C4, Jetson X1) experience has been heavily improved, with UI elements and settings that aren’t related to their more restricted hardware feature-set being hidden or tailored!