SAG AWARDS 2022: Squid Game batte tutti, ecco le varie premiazioni

Il 28 Febbraio Squid Game ha trionfato con ben 3 statuette durante gli SAG AWARDS 2022, i premi assegnati annualmente dalla Screen Actors Guild per le migliori interpretazioni degli attori membri. Questa volta, nella sezione serie tv, hanno trionfato Squid Game, Ted Lasso e Succession. Qui di seguito tutte le vittorie.

SAG AWARDS 2022: l’elenco delle vittorie

Migliore attore in un film televisivo o mini-serie

  • Michael Keaton – Dopesick – Dichiarazione di dipendenza (Dopesick)
  • Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
  • Oscar Isaac – Scene da un matrimonio (Scenes from a Marriage)
  • Ewan McGregor – Halston
  • Evan Peters – Omicidio a Easttown (Mare of Easttown)

Migliore attrice in un film televisivo o mini-serie

  • Kate Winslet – Omicidio a Easttown (Mare of Easttown)
  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
  • Cynthia Erivo – Genius
  • Margaret Qualley – Maid
  • Jean Smart – Omicidio a Easttown (Mare of Easttown)

Migliore attore in una serie drammatica

  • Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
  • Brian Cox – Succession
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin – Succession
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession

Migliore attrice in una serie drammatica

  • Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
  • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
  • Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Sarah Snook – Succession
  • Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Migliore attore in una serie commedia

  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
  • Michael Douglas – Il metodo Kominsky (The Kominsky Method)
  • Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Migliore attrice in una serie commedia

  • Jean Smart – Hacks
  • Elle Fanning – The Great
  • Sandra Oh – La direttrice (The Chair)
  • Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Miglior cast in una serie drammatica

  • Succession
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • The Morning Show
  • Squid Game
  • Yellowstone

Miglior cast in una serie commedia

  • Ted Lasso
  • The Great
  • Hacks
  • Il metodo Kominsky (The Kominsky Method)
  • Only Murders in the Building

Migliori controfigure televisive

  • Squid Game
  • Cobra Kai
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • Loki
  • Omicidio a Easttown (Mare of Easttown)
