SAG AWARDS 2022: Squid Game batte tutti, ecco le varie premiazioni

Il 28 Febbraio Squid Game ha trionfato con ben 3 statuette durante gli SAG AWARDS 2022, i premi assegnati annualmente dalla Screen Actors Guild per le migliori interpretazioni degli attori membri. Questa volta, nella sezione serie tv, hanno trionfato Squid Game, Ted Lasso e Succession. Qui di seguito tutte le vittorie.
SAG AWARDS 2022: l’elenco delle vittorie
Migliore attore in un film televisivo o mini-serie
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick – Dichiarazione di dipendenza (Dopesick)
- Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
- Oscar Isaac – Scene da un matrimonio (Scenes from a Marriage)
- Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Evan Peters – Omicidio a Easttown (Mare of Easttown)
Migliore attrice in un film televisivo o mini-serie
- Kate Winslet – Omicidio a Easttown (Mare of Easttown)
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Jean Smart – Omicidio a Easttown (Mare of Easttown)
Migliore attore in una serie drammatica
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
Migliore attrice in una serie drammatica
- Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Migliore attore in una serie commedia
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Michael Douglas – Il metodo Kominsky (The Kominsky Method)
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Migliore attrice in una serie commedia
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Sandra Oh – La direttrice (The Chair)
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Miglior cast in una serie drammatica
- Succession
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Morning Show
- Squid Game
- Yellowstone
Miglior cast in una serie commedia
- Ted Lasso
- The Great
- Hacks
- Il metodo Kominsky (The Kominsky Method)
- Only Murders in the Building
Migliori controfigure televisive
- Squid Game
- Cobra Kai
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Loki
- Omicidio a Easttown (Mare of Easttown)