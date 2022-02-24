Uno dei maggiori pericoli che ogni utente Android deve affrontare ogni giorno è senza dubbio quello dei malware, i piccoli software dannosi sono infatti estremamente diffusi e sono pronti a infettare il maggior numero di dispositivi possibile, nel tentativo ovviamente di rubare dati sensibili e di grossa importanza, i quali sono certamente delle prede succulente per gli hacker di tutto il mondo.

Per la loro diffusione i malware sfruttano delle banali app definite come Droppers, le quali variano di volta in volta e riescono alcune volte a oltrepassare i controlli condotti all’interno del Play Store di Google, finendo dunque su centinaia di migliaia di smartphone.

Se dunque doveste incappare in una delle seguenti applicazioni o doveste averla già installata, eliminatela immediatamente e ripulite il vostro smartphone, altrimenti la vostra privacy potrebbe essere messa a rischio.

App da non scaricare per nessun motivo