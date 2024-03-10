Truffa GRAVISSIMA, così hanno svuotato i conti degli utenti

La nuova truffa assume caratteri veramente grotteschi e pericolosi, soprattutto per coloro che non sono avvezzi a questo tipo di mondo. Sul web si possono trovare messaggi di ogni genere ma quando cominciano ad arrivare tramite e-mail, la situazione diventa seria.

In basso c’è la spiegazione completa di tutto quello che sta accadendo, con anche il messaggio incluso.

La nuova truffa svuota-conti è pericolosissima: attenzione al messaggio

Più persone si sono ritrovate a dover fronteggiare un fenomeno assurdo, ovvero quello che riguarda un messaggio che prometterebbe addirittura 1.500.000 dollari. Stando a quanto riportato il testo avrebbe colpito diverse vittime, che dopo aver risposto sarebbero state rassicurate sulla ricezione istantanea di una parte di quei soldi.

Ovviamente le persone più abituate al mondo del web sapevano si trattasse di una truffa, ma la stessa cosa non si può dire per coloro che non hanno mai avuto a che fare con situazioni di questo genere. Questo è il messaggio:

“UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA – AFRICA’S GLOBAL BANK

HEAD OFFICE ADDRESS UBA HOUSE

57 MARINA P.O. BOX 2406 LAGOS NIGERIA

phone no: +234 706 815 3659

FAX: 234 674 478 8273

I Am Mr.Kennedy Uzoka the director cash processing united bank for African the international monetary fund (I.M.F.) in conjunction with Organization of African Unity (A.U) is compensating all the scam victims with $1.500.000.00USD and your email address was found in the scam victim’s, the united bank for African and Federal Reserve Bank has been mandated by the (I.M.F) to pay your compensation ($1.500, 000.00USD) in cash through means of diplomatic courier service hand delivery.

Take note that Three thousand united states dollars (usd$3,000) have been mapped out for all expenses in taxes and other documents that matters. Therefore, kindly forward your home address, direct phone number to the below email address

mrkennedyuz@gmail.com

Regards,

Mr Kennedy Uzoka

Director cash processing unit

United bank of Africa. (U.B.A).

Phone no: +234 706 815 3659“