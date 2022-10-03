Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza alcun dubbio nei malwars, i piccoli software dannosi infatti pullulano nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile nel tentativo di sottrarre loro dati sensibili come password e poi di sicurezza.

Questa tipologia di software per distribuirsi sfrutta come lettori delle banalissime applicazioni spacciate come legittime le quali una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo per poi inviare tutta la refurtiva al proprio creatore.

Onde evitare questa tipologia di problema il consiglio migliore da seguire è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo ed unicamente da fonti certificate, un esempio è il play store di Google all’interno del quale sono condotti contro i controlli periodici che abbattono fortemente il rischio di incappare in malware.

App infette da malwares