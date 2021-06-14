All’interno del mondo Android un ruolo di primaria importanza è investito dalle applicazioni, i piccoli software scaricabili dal Play Store infatti, consentono ai nostri device di compiere tutte le azioni a cui siamo abituati, dal guardare una serie TV al gestire il nostro conto corrente, dettaglio certamente non da poco.

Le app sono dei piccoli software altamente specializzati pensati appositamente per fare qualcosa di specifico, esse però, possono alle volte non essere ciò che appaiono, in quanto scritte con i comuni linguaggi di programmazione, possono contenere degli script malevoli che gli fanno portare avanti delle azioni dannose sullo smartphone, come ad esempio il data mining, ovvero la copia e l’invio di tutti i dati sul telefono al proprio creatore.

Ovviamente l’attenzione è essenziale per non scaricare app dannose, innanzitutto bisogna verificare che il creatore sia certificato e soprattutto evitare di scaricare app da fonti esterne al Play Store.

App da eliminare