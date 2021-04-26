Le applicazioni nel mondo Android e negli smartphone in generale, vestono un ruolo davvero importantissimo, i piccoli software infatti, risultano necessari per consentire ai piccoli device di compiere tutte le azioni che vediamo ogni giorno, da quelle più comuni come guardare una serie TV a quelle più complesse come gestire un conto corrente.

Ovviamente le app sono disponibili per tutti negli Store appositi e gratuitamente nella maggior parte dei casi, alle volte capita però, che alcune di queste non siano ciò che sembrano, esse infatti, in quanto software scritti con linguaggi di programmazione, possono rivelarsi dei malware molto fastidiosi che puntano a rubare i dati che avete memorizzati sul cellulare.

Ovviamente le varie aziende come Google conducono dei controlli periodici e abbastanza profondi, solo che qualche malware, soprattutto i più nuovi, per breve tempo ogni tanto riescono a sfuggirvi, finendo su migliaia di smartphone.

App pericolose

Se avete una delle app presenti nell’elenco, eliminate tutto e magari effettuate un reset del cellulare, in modo da eliminare ogni rimasuglio malevolo installato.