Eccoci di nuovo qui, al nostro appuntamento con le app in sconto della settimana. Il Play Store di Google sta proponendo tante applicazioni e giochi ad un prezzo scontato, la cui lista troverete qui in basso. Ricordiamo che le app torneranno al loro prezzo pieno in poche ore, per cui se trovate qualcosa che vi interessa non esitate ad acquistarle. Intanto, se vi siete interessati a conoscere le app gratis del giorno, rimandiamo all’articolo dedicato.
App
- Custom Formulas
- Microlab IR Remote control
- Basketball NBA Live Scores & Schedule: PRO Edition
- 3D EARTH PRO – local weather forecast & rain radar
- 7 Minute Workout PRO
- All Currency Converter Pro – Money Exchange Rates
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS)
- CAVION – Icon Pack
- Flat Evo – Icon Pack
- Supercons Dark – The Superhero Icon Pack
- Grace UX – Icon Pack
- Grace UX – Pixel Icon Pack
- TouchWiz – Icon Pack
- Belly Fix – 12 days PRO
- Learn Kotlin Programming – PRO
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki
- Radio online – Tequila Radio Player PRO
- Cryptomator
- Learn Spanish from scratch full
- Notes
- Ottoman Empire History Plus
- BeeLine Icon Pack
- Flat Circle – Icon Pack
- iPear 14 – Icon Pack
- iPlum Black – Icon Pack
- iPlum Black – Round Icon Pack
- OneUI 2 Black – Icon Pack
- OneUI 2 White – Icon Pack
Giochi
- Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse
- Coordinate Master
- Handy Surveying
- Orisons of Fate: Indie Offline RPG
- Green Project
- Mathematiqa – Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game
- Pictominoes®
- Storm Rush
- Teslagrad
- Seven Mysteries
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault
- GameFono – Fonoterapia
- One Deck Dungeon
- Threes!
- Sentinels Sidekick
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator)
- The Moment : the Temple of Time
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel
- Games Logo Quiz Pro
- Mars Power Industries
- Mini-Games Pro
- Planet Genesis 2 – 3D solar system sandbox
- Space Battle
- ½ Halfway
- Braveland Wizard
- Bronze Age
- ColEm Deluxe – Complete ColecoVision Emulator
- Cooking Trip
- DISTRAINT 2
- Hot Guns
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island
- Marble Age
- Muscle Princess
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition