Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui ogni utente Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno è costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti pullulano nel web e cercano di colpire il maggior numero di utenti possibile nel tentativo di sottrarre loro informazioni importanti come password e codici di sicurezza per l’accesso ai conti bancari.

Questi software per distribuirsi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni camuffate come legittimo le quali però una volta installate assumono il controllo del dispositivo in azienda a copiare dati di primaria importanza per poi inviarli al proprio creatore presso un server remoto ove verranno analizzati in un secondo momento.

Onde evitare di cadere vittima di questo tipo di pericoli il consiglio migliore che possiamo darvi è quello di scaricare applicazione solo ed unicamente da fonti certificate.

App da non installare per nulla al mondo