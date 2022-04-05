Uno dei maggiori pericoli con cui ogni utente Android deve tirare i conti sono senza alcun dubbio i malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti, pullulano nel web nel tentativo di infettare il maggior numero di dispositivi possibile, l’obbiettivo è ovviamente molto semplice, riuscire a estrapolare quanti più dati possibili dai device in quanto certamente sfruttabili per reati di svariato tipo.

Generalmente questi software per diffondersi sfruttano come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni che, a prima vista sembrano delle comuni app in grado di svolgere banali attività, solo che una volta installate, assumono il controllo totale del dispositivo, stabiliscono delle connessioni remote per poi inviare attraverso internet tutta la refurtiva presso un server gestito dal proprio creatore che, potrà visionarli comodamente e utilizzarli a proprio vantaggio per violare i vostri accounts.

App che rubano password e codici di sicurezza