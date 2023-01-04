Uno dei maggiori pericoli a cui un utente Android deve prestare attenzione ogni giorno e costituito senza alcun dubbio dai malwares, i piccoli software dannosi infatti cercano di infettare il maggior numero di vittime possibile ogni giorno nel tentativo di rubare loro dati sensibili come i codici di accesso bancari o le password.

Questo tipo di software per diffondersi in rete sfrutta come vettori delle banalissime applicazioni spacciate come legittime le quali una volta installate assumere il controllo dei dispositivo iniziando a copiare tutto ciò che è salvato in memoria per poi inviarlo al proprio creatore tramite la connessione internet.

Onde evitare questa tipologia di problema il consiglio migliore da seguire è quello di scaricare applicazioni solo ed unicamente da fonti certificate come il play store di Google.

App da non installare nei vostri smartphone

art.photo.editor.best.hot

bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep

com.am.i.the.best.friends.hh

com.appodeal.test

com.beauty.mirror.lite

com.bedtimehelper.android

com.bkkmaster.android

com.calculator.game

com.card.life

com.cartoon.camera.pro.android

com.code.identifier.android

com.code.recognizer.android

com.color.spy.game

com.cute.kittens.puzzlegame.android

com.cute.love.test.android

com.daily.wonderfull.moment

com.dailycostmaster.android

com.dangerous.writing.note

com.data.securite.data

com.days.daysmatter365.android

com.days.remind.calendar

com.detector.noise.tool

com.dodge.emoji.game

com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle

com.drink.water.remind.you

com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise

com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019

com.fakecaller.android

com.fake.caller.plus

com.false.location

com.fancy.lovetest.android

com.fast.code.scanner.nmd

com.filemanagerkilopro.android

com.filemanagerupro.android

com.filemanageryo.android

com.filemanagerzeropro.android

com.find.difference.detective.little

com.find.you.lover.test

com.frame.easy.phone

com.frank.video.call.lite

com.free.code.scanner.nmd

com.free.lucky.prediction.test

com.funny.lie.truth.detector

com.funny.word.game.english

com.game.color.hunter

com.ice.survival.berg

com.idays.dayscounter.android

com.important.days.matter

com.instanomo.android

com.isleep.cycleclock.android

com.led.color.light.rolling

com.lite.fake.gps.location

com.lovetest.plus.android

com.love.yourself.women

com.lucky.charm.text

com.lucky.destiny.teller

com.magnifying.glass.tool

com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle

com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame

com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame

com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd

com.my.big.days.counter

com.my.constellation.love.work

com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror

com.nanny.tool.data

com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd

com.nomophotoeditor.android

com.non.stop.writing

com.phone.lite.frame

com.phone.mirror.pro

com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror

com.prank.call.fake.ring

com.phonecallmaker.android

com.pro.test.noise

com.puzzle.cute.dog.android

com.scan.code.tool

com.simple.days.counter

com.sleep.comfortable.sounds

com.sleep.in.rain

com.sleepassistantool.android

com.sleeptimer.android

com.smart.scanner.master.nmd

com.test.find.your.love

com.test.fortune.tester

com.test.lover.match

com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd

com.wmmaster.android

com.word.fun.level.english

good.lucky.is.coming.hh

mobi.clock.androidmy.lucky.goddness.today.test

newest.android.fake.location.changer

nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus

nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master

nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer

nmd.android.better.fortune.signs

nmd.android.clam.white.noise

nmd.android.fake.incoming.call

nmd.android.good.luck.everyday

nmd.android.location.faker.master

nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test

nmd.android.scanner.master.plus

nmd.android.test.what.suitable

photo.editor.pro.magic

pic.art.photo.studio.picture

relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle

super.lucky.magican.newest

test.you.romantic.quize

well.sleep.guard.relax

your.best.lucky.master.test.new

com.ssdk.test

bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep

com.frank.video.call.lite.pro.prank

com.personal.fortune.text

com.daily.best.suit.you

com.false.call.trick