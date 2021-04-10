Dopo queste festività pasquali, Google Play Store ha deciso di entrare in campo e giocarsi alcune carte. Se poco tempo fa avevamo visto 29 app, giochi e temi gratis per Android, ora, solo per questo weekend e ancora per poco, avremo la possibilità di scaricare altri 24 prodotti in regalo. Scopriamo di seguito la lista integrale, insieme ad altre scoperte.
Google Play Store: ecco i regali per te
Applicazioni
- Dark screen filter – Blue light – Night mode
- HD voice recoder pro
- Identify Dog Breeds Pro
- Capshort Photo Editor Pro 2021-Filters $ Effect
- Unit Converter Pro
- Star Link 2: Constellation
Giochi
- Table Top Racing Premium
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore – idle rpg)
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium)
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic)
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) – Magic
- War 1944 VIP : World War II
- Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP : Offline Retro RPG
- Buff Knight Advanced – Retro RPG Runner
- Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense
- Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG
- Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV
- WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium)
- 9th Dawn II 2 RPG
- Christmas Puzzle Premium
- The Rich King VIP – Amazing Clicker
- Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads
- [VIP]Coin Princess: Offline Retro RPG Quest
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: Offline RPG Adventure
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Offline Defence RPG
- Let the Pharaoh FREE!!!
- Monster Killer Pro – Assassin, Archer Hero Shooter
- [VIP]Retro Mini Game Arena Online
- [VIP] SweetFly : Offline Idle Merge Game
- [VIP] WeaponWar : Offline Idle Merge Game
- Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD
- D7: pack the colored Dominoes per 7. Casual game
- IQ Games Pro
- Monkey GO Happy
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2021
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium)
- WhamBam Warriors VIP – Puzzle RPG
Temi, pacchetti di icone e personalizzazione
- GIN Icon Pack – Get It Now
- X Launcher
- Lines Square – Neon icon Pack
- Minka Light – Icon Pack