App pericolose: segnatevi questo elenco, basta una distrazione per bruciare lo smartphone

Negli ultimi anni, il numero di malintenzionati pronti a sottrarvi qualsiasi cosa, è cresciuto notevolmente. La tecnica è più o meno la stessa per tutti: l’uso infallibile di software malevoli come Virus e Malware. E quale miglior luogo per nasconderli, se non nel Play Store di Google? Tuttavia è possibile contrastarli con la sapienza. Insomma, preparatevi a segnare queste app pericolose, per non incappare nella truffa degli hacker.

App pericolose: quali sono le peggiori?

24h Translate

Amazinghitchen

Aquawar

Arplanner Sketchplan

Arsketch Quickplan

Best Traslate

Best Traslate Tool

Bestcalculate Multifuction

Biscuit

Biscuitent

Breaktower

Burningman

Calculatepro

Carstiny

Cooking

Delicous Recipes

Diving Weather Radar

Dressup

Fastdownloader

Folding Blocks Origami Mandala

Fortuneteller Video Downloader

Goldencat Hillrang

Happycooking

Hexadom

Hexamaster

Ichinyan Fashion

Imgdownloader

Instant Translate

Jewel Block Puzzle 2019

Letmego

Littlefarm

Livetraslate

Magic Cube Blast Puzzle

Major Cookingstar

Major Zombie

Mcmc Zombie

Mcmccalculator Free

Michimocho Video Downloader

Multi Trslate Treeinone

Pro Traslate

Raceinspace Astronaut

Smart Language Traslate

Smart Tools Pro

Snap Traslate

Spaceship

Splashio

Stickman

Runner Parkur

Stickman Warrior

Swift jungle Translate

Tapsmore Challenge

Titan Block Flip

Titanyan Igsaver

Traslate

Traslator

Travel Map

Twmedia Downloader

Unblock Car Puzzle

Wego Translate

With Translate

Yummily Healty Recipes

App pericolose: tenete gli occhi ben aperti