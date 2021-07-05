App pericolose: segnatevi questo elenco, basta una distrazione per bruciare lo smartphone

Negli ultimi anni, il numero di malintenzionati pronti a sottrarvi qualsiasi cosa, è cresciuto notevolmente. La tecnica è più o meno la stessa per tutti: l’uso infallibile di software malevoli come Virus e Malware. E quale miglior luogo per nasconderli, se non nel Play Store di Google? Tuttavia è possibile contrastarli con la sapienza. Insomma, preparatevi a segnare queste app pericolose, per non incappare nella truffa degli hacker.
App pericolose: quali sono le peggiori?
- 24h Translate
- Amazinghitchen
- Aquawar
- Arplanner Sketchplan
- Arsketch Quickplan
- Best Traslate
- Best Traslate Tool
- Bestcalculate Multifuction
- Biscuit
- Biscuitent
- Breaktower
- Burningman
- Calculatepro
- Carstiny
- Cooking
- Delicous Recipes
- Diving Weather Radar
- Dressup
- Fastdownloader
- Folding Blocks Origami Mandala
- Fortuneteller Video Downloader
- Goldencat Hillrang
- Happycooking
- Hexadom
- Hexamaster
- Ichinyan Fashion
- Imgdownloader
- Instant Translate
- Jewel Block Puzzle 2019
- Letmego
- Littlefarm
- Livetraslate
- Magic Cube Blast Puzzle
- Major Cookingstar
- Major Zombie
- Mcmc Zombie
- Mcmccalculator Free
- Michimocho Video Downloader
- Multi Trslate Treeinone
- Pro Traslate
- Raceinspace Astronaut
- Smart Language Traslate
- Smart Tools Pro
- Snap Traslate
- Spaceship
- Splashio
- Stickman
- Runner Parkur
- Stickman Warrior
- Swift jungle Translate
- Tapsmore Challenge
- Titan Block Flip
- Titanyan Igsaver
- Traslate
- Traslator
- Travel Map
- Twmedia Downloader
- Unblock Car Puzzle
- Wego Translate
- With Translate
- Yummily Healty Recipes
App pericolose: tenete gli occhi ben aperti
- Dancing Run – Color Ball Run
- Divide it – Cut & Slice Game
- VPN Unblocker Free unlimited Best Anonymous Secure,servizi vpn
- VPN Download: Top, Quick & Unblock Sites
- Unlimited VPN y Power VPN Free VPN
- Draw Color by Number
- Skate Board
- Assassin Hunter 2020
- Stealing Run
- Fly Skater 2020
- SuperVPN Free VPN Client
- Super VPN 2019 USA
- Secure VPN-Fast VPN Free
- TapVPN Free VPN
- Find Hidden Differences
- Throw Master
- Throw into Space
- Stacking Guys
- Disc Go!
- Spot Hidden Differences,
- Save Your Boy
- Tony Shoot
- Assassin Legend
- Shoot Master
- Find 5 Differences,
- Best Ultimate VPN – Fastest Secure Unlimited VPN
- Korea VPN – Plugin for OpenVPN
- Wuma VPN-PRO
- Joy Woodworker